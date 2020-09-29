La La Anthony Grazes Her Thigh In A White Bikini And Gets A Lot Of Celebrity Attention

The 'Power' star's latest swimwear snap showed plenty of skin.

La La Anthony got plenty of attention from some famous faces when she flaunted her jaw dropping curves in two bikini photos this week. The actress and TV personality stunned in a white two-piece as she struck a sultry pose in front of what appeared to be two large cranes for her Monday, September 28, Instagram upload.

In the first snap, the Power star flashed plenty of skin as she proudly showed off her toned abs and slim waist. La La sizzled in a plain white crop top-style bikini top with a square neck that revealed her décolletage and a hint of cleavage with thicker straps over her shoulders.

The 39-year-old mom of one opted for a matching two-piece, as she paired that with white high-waisted bottoms. They were pulled up in line with her bellybutton and were high-cut at the bottom to flaunt her toned legs.

She placed her left hand on her upper leg and seductively grazed her thigh as she flashed her seriously long, pink nails. With her other hand, she pushed her hair back as her long, curly locks cascaded down over her shoulder. She accessorized with a stack of gold bracelets.

La La looked off to her right, but changed her pose slightly for the second photo. She tilted her head back and looked over to the left.

In the caption, the Think Like A Man actress shared an inspiring message about doing whatever makes you happy.

The star’s skin-baring display was not only a hit with fans, but with plenty of her celebrity friends. Several took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

“Well said PERIOD @lala,” singer Monica wrote with a fire and two heart emoji.

“TRUTH,” Kim Kardashian wrote.

“Expensive PLUS TAXX,” said Victoria’s Secret model Winnie Harlow with a fire symbol.

Other celebrities who commented on or liked the photo included Gabrielle Union, Vanessa Bryant, Adrienne Bailon, Megan Thee Stallion, Naturi Naughton, and Foxy Brown.

La La’s sizzling swimwear upload has so far received over 272,000 likes and more than 2,400 comments.

But this is far from the first time the actress has attracted a lot of attention for one of her stunning Instagram uploads.

Last month, she wowed her followers once again when she got soaking wet and laid on her back in a tiny gold snakeskin string bikini on a sun lounger inside a swimming pool.

Kim Kardashian and Halle Berry both left impressed messages in the comments section.