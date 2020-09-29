‘The View’ Panelist Meghan McCain Welcomes Her First Daughter, Liberty Sage

The View panelist Meghan McCain has welcomed her first daughter, Liberty Sage, with her husband Ben Domenech. The news was revealed on the show’s Instagram page on September 28, and followers have liked the post over 27,000 times and counting.

In a congratulatory message, Meghan was shown in a solo photograph. The infant’s full name was revealed in the caption.

In the photo, which was taken on the set of the series prior to coronavirus restrictions that kept the hosts broadcasting from home since early April, Meghan was in a black dress. Her platinum blond hair was pulled back into a chic chignon. She wore large, square diamonds in her ears.

The conservative commentator has been absent from the panel for several days. Hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Sara Haines kept mum on the reason why their workmate and friend was missing until it was revealed on social media that Meghan had given birth Monday evening.

A representative for Meghan stated that both she and her daughter “are happy and healthy,” reported People Magazine.

Meghan last posted news regarding her pregnancy on September 18 when she divulged in an Instagram share that she had 2.5 weeks left until her due date, as seen here. At that time, she claimed in the caption of the post that she attempted to look “as stylish as humanly possible while feeling like Shamu.”

Since she divulged she was pregnant in March of this year, Meghan has stated on the series she was glad to have been able to keep this special life experience private after unkind things had been written about her in the past.

People Magazine reported that she is expected to return to the series sometime before the presidential election on Tuesday, November 3.

Fans of The View panelist were thrilled to learn of the happy event and shared their well-wishes in the comments section of the photograph.

“Here’s where I set aside my politics and wish the family all the best and may that child be blessed by the grace of God,” remarked one follower.

“Omg. That’s so wonderful! We sure needed some sweet news and this is it!! My best to your new family,” stated a second fan.

“Glad that both mother and daughter are well. Love to you and your husband, enjoy these first days with your new infant,” commented a third Instagram user.

Other fans expressed their joy over the baby’s hopeful sounding name.