Nicole Scherzinger Poses With Boyfriend In Crop Top & Leggings While Exploring Yosemite National Park

Nicole Scherzinger — who is currently a panelist on The Masked Singer — took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new pics of herself with her boyfriend, Thom Evans. The songstress loves to work out and exercise with her beau and appears to have gone on a little adventure recently.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a blue crop top that displayed her decolletage and toned midriff. Scherzinger paired the ensemble with high-waisted three-quarter length leggings of the same color. She completed her look with gray and black lace-up sneakers. Scherzinger styled her long dark hair down with a middle part.

Evans kept it casual and wore a short-sleeved white T-shirt paired with gray shorts.

The 42-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, Scherzinger was snapped with the former Rugby player in front of a stunning view of trees and mountains. The duo both wrapped their arms around their waists and looked directly at the camera lens. Scherzinger tilted her head closer to Evans and sported a subtle smile.

In the next slide, the entertainer was captured star jumping in front of the middle of the road. Scherzinger parted her legs and arms wide open while no cars were visible around her.

She geotagged her upload with Yosemite National Park, informing fans where she and Evans explored.

In the span of 10 hours, her post racked up more than 135,000 likes and over 450 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.5 million followers.

“Sending you many blessings and best wishes. May you continue to live a full and joyous life together for many more years yet to come!!” one user wrote.

“What a peaceful place. It’s wonderful to see you both happy, ly,” another person shared.

“A peaceful place. The most beautiful couple in the world. PERFECTION,” remarked a third fan.

“One of the most beautiful women in the world,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

Scherzinger or Evans has yet to announce whether they are having a child together. However, rumors sparked that Scherzinger was pregnant when she posed in a bright yellow crop top that showed off her midriff. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she quickly deleted her post after fans questioned if she was expecting, even though an obvious bump wasn’t on display. Scherzinger soon she reposted the snaps and has yet to react to the assumptions. As always, the singer looked very glam and rocked half of her long, dark locks down and the rest in a high ponytail.