Abby Dowse Arches Her Back & Flaunts Derrière In Cheeky Pajamas

When it comes to wowing her 2.4 million Instagram followers by wearing titillating outfits, model Abby Dowse is a pro. On Tuesday, she delighted her online audience with a bedroom snap that featured her getting flirty in a sexy set of PJs while flaunting her booty.

Abby might have been wearing pajamas, but that did not mean they were not sexy. They were made of a soft, comfortable-looking fabric. The top was white a sleeveless number with red trim. The bottoms were white with red and pink lipstick kisses all over them. They had an elastic waistband with the word “love” printed in black all around it. They were also cheeky, giving her fans a nice peek at her booty. She completed her look with a pair of knee-high socks with three red stripes along the top.

For the sultry photo, Abby was sitting on her feet with her backside facing the camera. She was beside a bed covered with a white linens. Part of a night stand could be seen along the wall. The room was decorated in neutral tones, causing her bronze skin to pop.

Abby turned up the heat as she looked downward and lifted her shirt, exposing the bare skin on her trim midsection. The blond beauty arched her back, making her derrière the main focal point of the picture. The ends of her wavy hair hung just above her butt, drawing even more attention to it. Her toned thighs and shapely arms were also on display.

Abby tagged her promotional partner, online retailer Fashion Nova in the post’s caption.

Many of her fans flooded the comments section with kiss, heart-eye and flame emoji. Others took a minute to rave over how good Abby made the pajamas look.

“Seriously impossible to overstate how on fire you’ve been recently Always incredible babe,” wrote one admirer.

“Oh Abby!!! You just amaze every single day. So grateful for you. Seriously,” a second Instagram user chimed in.

“This is insaaaanee [sic] The booty really is incredible now Hair looking so good too,” a third comment read.

“bb love the way you look, and how you take care of yourself,” added a fourth follower.

Abby certainly does take care of herself, and it shows it every provocative post she shares. Earlier this month, she gave her online fans a nice look at the front of her body when she shared a picture that saw her sporting a tight crop top and a pair of tiny shorts.