Carrie Ann Inaba Rocks Short Pink Wig For Jaw-Dropping ‘Pretend Princess’ Look On ‘DWTS’ Disney Night

The 'Dancing With the Stars' judge looked stunning for the ballroom show's most popular theme night.

Carrie Ann Inaba pulled off the perfect pink princess look for Disney Night on Dancing with the Stars.

In a new photo shared to her Instagram account, the 52-year-old TV judge and host stunned in a pink, bob-style wig and glittery, jeweled tiara in honor of the ABC ballroom show’s popular theme night.

Carrie Ann also wore a pink tulle gown and glowing makeup as she played a “pretend” princess on the show while some of the celebrity contestants dressed up as iconic Disney princesses such as Cinderella and Ariel from The Litte Mermaid.

In the caption to the photo, the former Fly Girl thanked the hard-working team at Dancing With the Stars for helping to create her magical look.

In the comments section to the post, fans reacted to Carrie Ann’s stunning look, with some even promoting her from princess to queen of the ballroom.

“Looking like a true queen!” one fan wrote. “Wear that crown with pride my dear you are a legend and we love you!”

On Twitter, commenters weren’t sure how to describe Carrie Ann’s look. Some thought she looked like a famous move witch – in a good way — and others thought she could be one of Cinderella’s fairy godmothers.

“Why does Carrie Ann look like a modern Glinda, the good witch from the Wizard of Oz?” one fan tweeted.

“Let’s talk about [how] beautiful [Carrie Ann Inaba] looks on #disneynight,” another Twitter user wrote. “She is like a stunning fairy.”

“Wow!! [Carrie Ann] looks incredible tonight!! I want to see her [as a] fairy godmother in a movie now! #DWTS,” a third tweeted.

Other fans were just happy that Carrie Ann was able to make it to the live DWTS show. Earlier in the day, the busy star skipped going into the studio for her daytime CBS chatfest, The Talk, because she was suffering from an autoimmune disease flare-up.

While Carrie Ann didn’t dress like a specific character for this year’s Dancing With the Stars theme, in the past she revealed that she loves the iconic movie characters for a reason that has nothing to do with their beauty.

“I love the princesses because they all talk to animals! That’s one of the common threads of all the Disney princesses,” she told the official fan club site, D23.

Carrie Ann listed Moana, Ariel, Jasmine (Aladdin), Pocohantas, and Mulan as her favorites leading ladies from the famous franchise.