‘Cake Boss’ Star Buddy Valastro Tears Up Recalling How His Sons Freed Him During ‘Freak Accident’

The baker wiped away tears as he spoke about how his young sons had to cut him him out of a bowling machine.

Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro became visibly emotional on Today yesterday (Monday, September 28) as he recalled how his family came to his rescue following a “freak accident” while bowling earlier this month. The baker and reality star spoke openly about his injury on the morning show as he shared how his sons and brothers-in-law had to free him when his hand became stuck in the pinsetter at their home bowling alley.

“It was crazy just the way it went down. I really am so proud of my sons and my brother-in-laws who were here and really helped jump into action to help set me free and put me on the road to recovery,” he told Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin via video call from his house in New Jersey.

He described how he became stuck on a fork inside the machine while a rod “pierced” him just below his fingers multiple times, which he said “blew out half my hand.”

Buddy recalled how he urged his sons to get pliers and a saw to cut him free.

“I thought I was going to faint… there was blood everywhere and I was stuck,” he said.

Buddy appeared on the NBC show alongside his eldest son, 16-year-old Buddy Jr., and teared up as he thanked him for how well he and his other family members handled the horrific incident.

“I don’t even know what to say. I’m so proud of my son. I just can’t imagine that they had to go through this and they did what they did, all of them, so thank you, son,” he said, as he wiped away a tear.

“He’s my dad. I had to do something,” Buddy Jr. explained. The star is also dad to Marco, 13, Carlo, 9, and 17-year-old daughter Sofia.

Though Buddy is now at home and recovering, he noted that he’s got a lot of hard work ahead of him before he can get back to work at Carlo’s Bakery.

Speaking earlier this week, Buddy’s wife Lisa described the incident as “15 minutes of hell” before they were able to get him to the hospital.

The baker added in the People interview that he was in the worst pain he’d ever experienced and said that there was so much blood gushing from his hand that it looked like he was in a Halloween movie.

Buddy first told fans about his injury last week when he shared a photo to Instagram of himself in his hospital bed with his right arm in a cast and a sling. Shortly after, his rep confirmed via a statement that he was at home after having two surgeries but was facing “prolonged recovery and therapy.”