Tarsha Whitmore Goes Full Bombshell In A Tie-Dye Skirt Bikini At The Beach: ‘Blessed’

Tarsha Whitmore looked like a total smokeshow in today’s Instagram share, which portrayed the Australian beauty at the beach. The blond bombshell sizzled in a chic tie-dye skirt bikini that flaunted her incredible curves, giving off sultry vibes as she cocked her hip and parted her legs. While her sinuous figure was certainly a spectacle all on its own, Tarsha gave fans plenty to look at by posing against a stunning natural backdrop, which included white sand, towering palm trees, a sliver of calm, blue sea, and a serene sky. Her swimwear was a blue-and-green palette that beautifully harmonized with her surroundings, while also flattering her glowing tan and golden mane.

The outfit incorporated a wrap-around top that perfectly showed off her perky chest thanks to its small, triangular cups and cleavage-baring neckline. The item tied around her midriff with a pair of thin strings that matched the spaghetti shoulder straps framing her abundant décolletage. The trendy design emphasized Tarsha’s trim midsection, which was left on display between the low-cut top and the high-rise waistline of her see-through skirt. Meanwhile, the sheer garment gave fans a peek at the skimpy bottoms she wore underneath, which were insanely high-cut and dipped dangerously low in the front.

The miniskirt hugged Tarsha’s body, calling attention to the swell of her ship as well as exposing her curvy thighs. It sported a drawstring on one side and was pulled up to show even more skin. The look accentuated her narrow waist and hourglass shape, which the seductive pose further highlighted.

Tarsha leaned one arm on her rump, grazing her hip with her hand. She placed the other hand on her thigh, drawing the eye to her voluptuous assets. Her long tresses were swept to the side, tumbling over her cocked shoulder in loose waves that covered one of her massive, gold, hoop earrings. The other one was left in full sight for her audience to admire, as were the multiple gold chains sparkling around her neck.

The photo captured the 22-year-old from the mid-thigh up and was framed to fit the high treetops behind her back in addition to showing off her curves. Sunlight illuminated her toned body and gorgeous face, lending a sexy sheen to her skin and shining a natural spotlight on her cleavage and abs.

A geotag identified the location of Tarsha’s photo as Queensland’s Gold Coast. The model summarized the blissful atmosphere in a one-word caption, tagging Oh Polly as the maker of her eye-popping swimwear.

The smoking-hot look earned her some well-deserved appreciation from her online admirers, who clicked the like button on the pic more than 8,300 times in the first hour. Her supporters also left nearly 100 messages, complimenting her “jaw dropping beauty” and enviable physique.

“Would be blessed to look like you,” wrote one person, building on Tarsha’s caption.

“How do you even look like this,” chimed in another smitten fan.

“Absolutely insane beautiful,” read a third message, trailed by a string of fire emoji.

“One word – stunning,” gushed a fourth Instagram user, who further expressed their adoration with a two-hearts emoji.

The update came just three days after the scorching blonde tantalized fans with another beachside post wherein she got steamy in a barely-there tiger-print bikini. That upload has been liked 18,270 times to date.