Jessica Simpson, 40, Shows Off Ripped Body As She Strikes A Poolside Yoga Pose At Sunset

Jessica Simpson stunned in workout gear as she posed poolside in a new photo and showed off her fit body.

The singer and fashion designer, who turned 40 in July, looked half her age in the fierce shot shared to her Instagram page.

In the pic, a tanned and toned Jessica glowed as she wore a black, keyhole-cut workout top and dark leopard print leggings as she did a yoga pose in front of a pool. The mom of three was barefoot and had her blonde hair pulled into a loose messy bun held up by a scrunchie and gold hoop earrings in her ears as a blazing orange sunset served as her background.

The results of Jessica’s hard workouts were apparent as she showed off her toned arms in the new photo. Fans know that she lost more than 100 pounds after giving birth to her youngest child, Birdie Me Johnson, last year.

In the caption to the post, Jessica wrote that she was starting her week off right, with a “warrior” mindset that was aligning with a stunning sunset. The designer also tagged her Jessica Simpson Style collection for the fashionable workout gear in the stunning pic, which can be seen below.

In the comments section to the photo, which received more than 243,000 likes within a few hours, a sampling of Jessica’s 5.5 million Instagram followers reacted to her “warrior goddess” look, with some noting how fit and healthy she looked. Some said the fierce pose and stylish workout gear was enough to inspire them to take up yoga.

“I’ve never seen anyone pull off a messy bun that well! you’re glowing!!!” one commenter wrote.

“You working out in hoops such a vibe,” another added. “Look so good! So healthy.”

“I would t expect her to practice yoga looking any other way! “a third fan chimed in.

“I want her tone, tan and glowing body, hoops and leopard print yoga pants,” another fan wrote. “#40 year old motivation.”

Others added that the photo os just another day of their queen looking “amazing.”

Many fans have been dying to know the secrets to Jessica’s diet and exercise after she lost so much weight following her last pregnancy. While she could probably write a whole book on her regimen, she has given fans some details. Over the past few months, Jessica has posted photos in workout outfits as she gets her walking steps in. In addition to regular gym time, yoga is also clearly part of her fitness routine.