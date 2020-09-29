Alicia Keys Poses In Bra Top & Unbuttoned Leather Shirt For ‘GQ’ Shoot

With the release of Alicia Keys’ seventh studio album, ALICIA, the singer has been promoting the LP with a number of interviews and photoshoots. The talented songstress who has won a staggering 15 Grammy Awards throughout her career has graced the cover of GQ magazine and done an eye-catching shoot for the publication.

The “Try Sleeping with a Broken Heart” hitmaker stunned in a brown bra top that was relatively low-cut. The garment displayed her decolletage as well as her midriff. She wrapped herself up in a brown-and-white leather shirt, which she left unbuttoned. Keys styled her dark long locks up but slicked the baby hairs down the side of her face. She accessorized with a necklace and dangling earrings while keeping her fingernails short with no polish.

The 39-year-old treated her followers to five images within one upload.

In the first shot, Keys crossed her arms and tilted her head to the right. She faced and gazed at the camera with a strong expression while the wind appeared to be blowing her hair. The entertainer was snapped from the waist-up and posed in front of a plain white backdrop. The pic was also used as the cover for the issue.

In the third frame, Keys linked her hands together and raised her arms to her forehead.

In the fourth slide, she flashed a huge smile while showing off her side profile. Keys looked to her left and showcased the detailing of her locks.

In the fifth and final frame, she tilted her head back and closed her eyes slightly. Keys raised one arm and covered the top half of her face with her arms shadow.

In the span of 14 hours, her post racked up more than 263,000 likes and over 2,300 comments, proving to be very popular with her 20 million followers.

“You’re so beautiful. You are the sunshine of my life,” one user wrote.

“I’m a big fan! I love the authenticity of your music and artistry,” another person shared.

“You are just absolutely breathtaking… I have loved you ever since I first heard your voice… I feel your voice in my soul,” remarked a third fan.

“You are a ray of light!” a fourth admirer commented.

Last week, Keys released the music video for “Love Looks Better,” which is taken from her new record. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the natural beauty sported a black crop top with a slate gray poofy skirt. Keys opted for long dark braids and accessorized with a necklace, earrings, and rings.