WWE Rumors: COVID-19 Outbreak Reportedly Affected This Week’s ‘Monday Night Raw’ In Multiple Ways

For the first time since its debut in August, the September 28 edition of Monday Night Raw did not feature a new “Raw Underground” installment during its third hour, nor did RETRIBUTION make an in-person appearance on the red brand’s show. According to the latest rumors behind the scenes, these decisions were yet another consequence of the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak that has mostly affected NXT superstars and Performance Center trainees.

Citing a members’ only article from Fightful Select, Ringside News wrote that WWE decided not to pre-tape any matches for “Raw Underground” as it usually does because the company was already “short on available names.” Many of the people seen standing around the ring during the segment are from the Performance Center, and a number of these individuals have apparently been in contact with colleagues who have tested positive for the coronavirus. As a result, officials reportedly felt it was “unnecessary” to include a new installment on this week’s Raw.

In addition to WWE temporarily pausing its weekly fight club segment, it also appears that RETRIBUTION won’t be showing up in person on the company’s programming for the next two weeks or so. On Monday, Pro Wrestling Sheet‘s Ryan Satin took to Twitter to provide an update on the faction’s status and explain why they won’t be seeing in-ring action in the meantime. You can view his tweet here.

“Regarding RETRIBUTION not being cleared to compete at the moment, sources tell me all 5 members tested negative for COVID-19. However, the group’s members each have to quarantine themselves for two weeks because they came into proximity with someone who tested positive.”

Despite his group’s physical absence last night on Raw, T-BAR retweeted a clip from the episode that featured The Hurt Business seemingly distracted by a series of RETRIBUTION graphics that appeared around the ring. This post can be viewed here.

“We are everywhere. We are everything. We are everyone,” he tweeted, stressing that his stable remains dedicated to destroying the company they work for.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, WWE’s latest COVID-19 outbreak is believed to have started at an unnamed NXT performer’s party, which resulted in an asymptomatic spread of the virus as several wrestlers fell ill in the days that followed. The promotion has since issued a statement on the matter, detailing the protocols for people who test positive and explaining that “extensive contract tracing” has since taken place to determine who else may need to go on quarantine.