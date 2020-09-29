Instagram Model Julia Muniz Shows Off Her Cleavage & Curves In A Yellow Swimsuit For Latest Update

Instagram model Julia Muniz put her athletic figure on display in a spicy two-photo set for her latest upload. In the pics, she was photographed in a revealing swimsuit that flaunted her assets as she posed on a beach.

The Brazilian stunner is well-known for spending time in the water surfing, and in these snaps she looked effortlessly stunning while modeling near the water. She was shot on a picturesque beach, and similar to other recent posts, she tagged her location as Gold Coast, Queensland in Australia. Muniz sported a yellow one-piece that was textured, and had a plunging neckline with thick shoulder straps. The surfer accessorized with a pair of gold earrings.

In the first slide, the 22-year-old was photographed from the waist up. She took cover from the sun under the leaves of nearby trees as she stood in the sand. The sky was cloudless and a bright blue, and the waves in the royal blue water could be seen in the background.

Muniz had her long dark hair slicked back, and she raised her right hand to her forehead to shade her eyes from the bright sunlight as she peered off-camera. There were shadows cast across her beautiful face, and viewers were given a glimpse of her fit figure in the body-hugging piece.

The social media influencer stood near trees for the second snap. Her hair was messy and appeared damp as it hung down. Muniz leaned over and flashed a giant smile as she once again looked off-camera. Her complexion popped against the yellow number, and the angle gave fans a shot of her cleavage.

For the caption, Muniz mentioned how the current season is coming to an end, and she tagged the clothing and swimwear brand Roxy. She added butterfly and sparkle emoji, and tagged photographer Rafaela Maia in the photos before uploading them on Monday.

Many of the Brazilian’s 764,000 Instagram followers took notice of the pics, and more than 7,700 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over seven hours. The replies were swamped with different colored heart emoji, and fans left compliments for Muniz in both English and Portuguese.

“You are so beautiful,” one admirer commented.

“Beautiful color,” an Instagram user wrote.

“Love you darling,” a fan replied while adding a series of heart and flower emoji.

“Absolutely amazing,” one follower responded.

