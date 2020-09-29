Contortionist Sofie Dossi Stuns Fans By Doing Handstand On A Roof

Sofie posed on the edge of a tall structure with one foot dangling near her head.

Sofie Dossi lived on the edge for her latest daring stunt. On Monday, the 19-year-old social media sensation took to Instagram to show her followers the crazy location she chose to perform a handstand.

The talented contortionist, acrobat, and dancer doesn’t seem to fear heights all that much, as evidenced by some of the tricks that she performed when she rose to fame on America’s Got Talent. She’s proved that she’s comfortable spinning around on an aerial hoop high up in the air as she contorts her body, so doing a handstand on a roof probably didn’t frighten Sofie too much.

In her photo, she was dressed in a pair of distressed skinny jeans with holes on the knees. They were cropped at the ankles and had frayed hems. The pants had to have a little stretch to them so that Sofie could properly contort her body. She teamed her on-trend denim bottoms with a pink crop top. The short, peasant-style blouse had off-the-shoulder sleeves. Underneath it, she wore a sports bra with thin spaghetti straps. Her shoes were a pair of white platform sneakers.

In her caption, Sofie revealed that her picture was taken on the roof of a building. She appeared to be posing on top of a large air conditioning unit or ventilation system. The tall metal structure had a large duct attached to it on one side.

Sofie placed her hands on the edge of the structure so that her fingers curled over it. She balanced on her hands as she executed a double-stag handstand. To get into position, she bent both knees and spread her legs. Her right foot was above her head, while her left foot hung down below it. The chunky rubber sole of her shoe made it look heavy, possibly adding another degree of difficulty to her stunt.

She gazed down at the camera far below her and flashed a big smile, making it seem as though what she was doing wasn’t difficult or scary at all.

Sofie credited photographer Casius Dean for snapping her stunning photo. It looked like a filter had been applied to the image to mute its colors and give it a warmer appearance.

The picture has amassed over 100,000 likes since it was initially shared on Sofie’s account. Her followers also flocked to the comments section to praise their idol for being so talented, brave, beautiful, and bendy.

“This look scary! How you do it?” one admirer wanted to know.

“You’re amazing and flexible,” another commenter wrote.

“Okay but like why aren’t you on a cover of a magazine yet,” read a third message.

“You’re really gorgeous and talented Sofie,” added a fourth fan.