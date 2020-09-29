Elizabeth Hurley Flaunts Insane Cleavage In A Throwback Snap From The ’90s

British bombshell Elizabeth Hurley surprised her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a stunning throwback snap in which she flaunted a tantalizing amount of cleavage. She looked as though she was outdoors in the shot, although her background was blurred to put the focus on Elizabeth and her bold ensemble.

She appeared to be wearing a dress with a layer of tulle underneath, adding major volume and drama to the look. The garment had a vibrant hot pink skirt that draped over top of the tulle, and she had both hands in the middle as she leaned over, bunching plenty of the colorful fabric between her forearms.

The top portion of the look had a simple yet sexy silhouette, with thick straps stretching over her shoulders and a scooped neckline that showed off her ample assets. She leaned forward, a pose that accentuated her cleavage even more.

Elizabeth’s brunette locks were cut in a short style that barely grazed her collar bone, and her silky tresses appeared to be wind-swept as she posed for the shot. Several strands framed her face, and others contrasted beautifully with her pale skin.

She had a soft smile on her face and she gazed right at the camera with her piercing blue eyes.

Elizabeth paired the gorgeous picture with a simple caption indicating that the photo was taken at some point in the 1990s. Her natural beauty was on full display in the image, and the bold dress managed to show off her curvaceous upper body while the lower portion enveloped her curves.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the share, and the post received over 20,000 likes within just one hour of going live. It also racked up 354 comments from her eager fans, who raced to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“You look the same!” one fan wrote, complimenting Elizabeth’s ageless good looks.

“Then and now, still absolutely beautiful,” another follower chimed in.

“Is that really you? OMG how can you be so gorgeous?” a third fan remarked, loving the sizzling snap.

“Is it okay to say that I’ve been in love with you for almost 25 years?” yet another follower added.

Last month, as The Inquisitr reported, Elizabeth shared another sexy throwback post that gave her followers a behind-the-scenes look at her life during photoshoots. She was all dolled up in a bikini and stretched out across a stone surface, and her son Damian had crawled onto her lap and was sleeping on her chest, holding a straw hat in one hand as he slept.