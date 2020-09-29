‘DWTS’ Fans Swoon As Gleb Savchenko Goes Clean-Shaven For Disney Night Cinderella Dance With Chrishell Stause

The 'Dancing With the Stars' pro pulled off the perfect Prince look.

Dancing with the Stars fans got a sneak peek at Gleb Savchencko as Prince Charming ahead of his Cinderella-themed dance with Chrishell Stause.

The Russian pro dancer went totally clean-shaven to create the look of a dashing character ahead of the couple’s waltz to “A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from the classic Disney film.

In a new photo shared to his Instagram page, Gleb wore a light blue and gold suit jacket and had his dark hair slicked back. While he usually sports a mustache and thin beard, his face was completely shaven at the last minute as he snapped a selfie in his dressing room trailer.

In the caption to the photo, which can be seen below, Gleb asked his followers if they thought he could pull off the Prince Charming look.

It’s no surprise that Chrishell immediately responded to tell her pro partner that he nailed it.

“Hello my Cinderella,” Gleb replied in the playful exchange.

Other fans agreed that Gleb had the look of the fairytale suitor even before he shaved off his facial hair, with some saying he might even outshine Cinderella.

“You always pull the Prince Charming thing off..,we know you are Disney prince pretty,” one fan wrote.

“Omg! Gleb was created in a lab,” another fan joked.

“Holy crap. Hottest human alive. Hands down,” another remarked.

“Swoon,” a fourth commenter wrote.

The longtime Dancing With the Stars pro also shared a video to his Instagram story as he sat in a masked hairstylist’s chair before getting into his princely duds. A later clip showed him in full costume with his tails and white pants as he bowed to greet his princess, who was dressed in full princess attire, including a sparkling tiara.

Gleb and Chrishell also appeared onscreen to remind fans to vote for their “Team Selling It” partnership on the celebrity ballroom show’s annual theme night.

In an Instagram post, seen here, Chrishell also urged viewers to vote for her team as she expressed hope that she will bring some “graceful moves” to the ballroom this week.

Gleb and Chrishell are not the first Dancing With the Stars couple to dress up as the glass slipper-wearing princess and her heartthrob suitor.

Last year, Val Chmerkovskiy slicked his hair back to dance with Sailor Brinkley-Cook for the theme, although he opted to keep a mustache. And in 2016, former NFL star Von Miller played the leading man to Witney Carson’s Cinderella for a dreamy Disney Night dance.