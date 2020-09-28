Nata Lee Flaunts Pert Derriere In Tiny Daisy Dukes While Posing On An Off-Road Vehicle

On Monday, September 28, Russian model and DJ Nata Lee started off the workweek by uploading a stunning snap on her secondary Instagram account.

The photo showed the 21-year-old standing on a Polaris RZR off-road vehicle in a desert, surrounded by sand. She turned her body away from the photographer and bent one of her knees. She lowered her gaze, as she parted her full lips.

Nata opted to wear a pair of tiny distressed denim shorts that left little to the imagination. The Daisy Dukes showcased her pert derriere and lean legs. She also sported a cropped light-wash denim jacket adorned with what appears to be enamel pins. She finished off the casual look with sunglasses and white chunky ankle boots. The color of the footwear beautifully complemented her tan skin. The blond bombshell also pulled back her hair in a messy bun.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation noted quite a bit of sand got on her during the photoshoot. She clarified, however, that “it didn’t matter,” as the location resulted in “cool pictures and good emotions.” Nata also tagged her beau, professional photographer, Alexander Mavrin, suggesting that he had taken the photo.

Quite a few of Nata’s admirers took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Very beautiful, [I] love you,” wrote one fan, adding a string of red heart, heart-eye, kissing face, and fire emoji to the comment.

“Always incredibly beautiful,” added a different devotee, along with a blue heart emoji.

“Cool pictures but OMG WHAT A GORGEOUS HOTTIE,” remarked another follower, seemingly in reference to Nata’s caption.

“Hottest girl in the world,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

The tantalizing picture appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Nata has shown off her amazing assets. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture on her main Instagram account, in which she wore a sheer black lace lingerie set from the online retailer Fashion Nova. That provocative post has been liked over 350,000 times since it was shared.