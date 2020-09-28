Casi Davis Bares Killer Legs As She Slays In Tiny Daisy Dukes

Casi Davis stunned several of her 1.3 million Instagram fans on Monday, September 28, with her most recent post. The fitness model and trainer took to the popular social media platform to share a series of snapshots in which she slayed in a pair of tiny shorts that bared shapely legs as she flaunted her summer style.

The slideshow included six photos, all of which featured Davis in the same outfit. She had on a pair of light-washed Daisy Dukes with raw hems for an edgy effect. They were high-waisted, rising up to her navel. She paired it with a colorful short-sleeved shirt that exposed her stomach. It featured an abstract print combining pink, yellow, white and black elements. According to the tag, her top was by Italian fashion designer Emilio Emilio Pucci.

Davis accessorized her ensemble a light pink fabric hat. Completing her look, she boasted a pair of bright white sneakers with matching crew socks. Her blond hair was styled in straight strands that fell against her back.

The first and second shots captured Davis’s entire outfit. For the first, she stood with her back to the camera while posing in front of gray-painted piping. She turned her torso slightly to the left, allowing her to glance at the camera with intent eyes and lips a bit parted. The second showed her facing the camera in the same location.

The latter snaps featured Davis indoors wearing a white face mask.

Davis captioned the slideshow with a reference to Pucci.

The post proved to be popular with her fans. Within just three hours, it has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 85 comments. Many of them flocked to the comments section to praise her outfit while many others expressed their overall admiration for Davis.

“Editing app? Love that date font,” one user wrote, and Davis clarified that these were actually film photos.

“The goddess looks good no matter what she wears,” replied another user.

“Casi looking like a covid-free snack,” a third fan noted.

“Love the first pic but all of them look amazing just beautiful babe,” a fourth fan chimed in.

Davis is famous for her fit body, particularly her killer booty. Last week, she shared a racy slow-motion video in which she could be seen sliding through the shallow part of what looked to be the ocean, as The Inquisitr has previously pointed out. Her derriere bobbed out of the water for the shot, making it the star of the show. She wore a black one-piece bathing suit that included a skimpy thong bottom that bared her tight glutes.