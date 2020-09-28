Stassie Karanikolaou Shows Off Her Avocado Tree While Rocking Skimpy Tie-Dye Bikini

Stassie Karanikolaou gave fans a glimpse at her beloved avocado tree in a sultry new Instagram share on Monday evening. The bombshell model posted a photo of herself standing in the garden as she rocked a colorful tie-dye bikini that left very little to the imagination.

The photo showed Stassie standing in front of the wide trunk in her backyard. The area was surrounded by vibrant green leaves and bushes. It appeared to be a bright and sunny day as the rays snuck between the branches and created a stunning aura around the model, who posed front and center. She looked absolutely radiant in her tiny swimwear.

Stassie’s suit featured two shades of pink, white, and blue. The top had a low-scooping neckline that squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center. The skintight bra clung to her bust and cut off just above her waist.

Stassie’s flat tummy was on display between the top and a matching U-shaped thong. The front of the bikini rested low on her waist to expose her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips to draw attention to her curvy figure. The high cuts perfectly framed her shapely thighs.

Stassie accessorized the ensemble with gold bracelets on one wrist. She styled her long brown locks down in a neat blowout.

The image was captured from a low angle. Stassie crossed her legs slightly and rested her hands at her sides. She arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure and popped out her chest. The babe looked down at the camera with a piercing gaze.

In the caption, she admitted her love for the avocado tree.

The post was liked more than 140,000 times. It also received just over 530 comments, mostly from fans who showered Stassie with compliments.

Among the fellow stars to leave comments were close friends Victoria Villarroel and Amber Asaly.

“Hubba hubba,” Amber wrote with a blue heart.

“You and your tree so interesting,” one fan wrote.

“Ummmm bae alert,” another user added.

“You are an angel,” a fourth person wrote.

Many people simply expressed admiration for the influencer with various emoji.

Stassie has made it clear that she can slay any look, from swimwear to streetwear. In a recent video, she rocked a lacy and hot pink lingerie set that showed off her best assets as she seductively ate some fruit. That post received more than 158,000 likes.