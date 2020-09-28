Yaslen Clemente Flaunts Spectacular Figure In Underwear Set

Yaslen Clemente bared plenty of skin on Monday, September 28, when she teased her 2.2 million Instagram followers with a new post in which she sported an underwear set that did her curves nothing but favors.

The photo captured the Latina bombshell sitting on a coffee table as she faced the camera. Her legs were slightly apart, showcasing her shapely thighs. Clemente bent her left arm, placing her hand close to her face. She tilted her head as she glanced at the camera with soft eyes and lips curled into a half smile. She swept her blond highlighted hair to the right and wore it in loose curls, which fell against her shoulders.

Clemente wore a two-piece set in an ice-white shade that contrasted with her sun-kissed complexion. The bra featured large, halter-style triangles that offered a good amount of coverage. They were, however, widely spaced and exposed quite a bit of her cleavage.

The bottoms matched the top and included a medium elastic waistband. Clemente pulled the sides up high, baring her curvy hips. On her arms, she had on a white shirt, which fell off her shoulders.

Clemente paired the snapshot with a teasing caption in which she asked if she could spend the entire day clad in this set. She also revealed that it is from the first sustainable collection by Lounge Underwear.

Within five hours, the post has garnered more than 22,900 likes and upwards of 250 comments. Her fans used the opportunity to share their reaction to the photo, complimenting Clemente on her outfit, beauty and body. The comments section offered a mix of messages in English and Spanish, showing that her popularity has spread far and wide.

“Oh girl I love it when you look like that [musical notes] you drive me so crazy,” one of her English-speaking fans wrote.

“You are very beautiful. Have an awesome week,” replied another admirer.

“Ooooooh myeeee Yaslen those stunning eyes and thick legs,” a third user chimed in.

“I can also spend the whole day watching you,” raved a fourth fan.

Clemente is no stranger to showing off her gym-honed body in her Instagram posts. As previously noted by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a video that showed her had in a neon green two-piece bathing suit. The top had narrow strips of fabric that left little to the imagination. Her matching bottoms had sheer panels on the sides that exposed some skin. The clip was a partnership with Bang Energy, a company she often promotes in her social media accounts.