Yovanna Ventura Puts Her Cleavage & Booty On Display In Lacy Lingerie Set: ‘Confidence Breeds Beauty’

Yovanna Ventura is a part of a new advertising campaign and she looked incredible as she shared some initial shots from it. The video and still snapshots she shared via Instagram on Monday afternoon featured an ensemble from the Italian Intimissimi line and she immediately caused a stir with these.

Yovanna modeled the line’s “Sofia Pretty Flowers Balconette Bra” that was an ivory color with lacy beige floral accents. The color of the piece looked stunning against Yovanna’s skin and she posed in a white room and played with sheer white curtain panels as she was photographed.

The 24-year-old beauty paired the bra with the line’s “Pretty Flowers Brazilian Culotte” panties. The garment was made of the same ivory cloth and beige lace, and it was a showstopper piece. The ensemble allowed Yovanna to flaunt her rock-hard abs and a fair amount of cleavage.

In the first photo, Yovanna’s long, dark hair tumbled loosely over one shoulder. She looked away from the camera and showed off her curves while bending one knee and crossing that leg in front of the other.

The second shot was a close-up of Yovanna’s abs and chest where shadows added a hint of mystery to the composition of the picture. Only a hint of her face could be seen and she seemed to be leaning against a wall as the shot was snapped. It appeared that she tugged slightly at the waistband of her panties as well.

The third picture was another close-up and this one focused almost entirely on Yovanna’s cleavage. A wisp of dark hair and the lower portion of the model’s face could be seen, but people couldn’t help but appreciate her ample bosom here.

The last portion of this Instagram upload was a short video. It started with Yovanna standing sideways, the curve of her pert derriere showing off the undergarment. After the first couple of seconds, she turned around to show off her booty and the unique detailing of the piece.

Yovanna turned back around and flaunted her abs and cleavage again, and then she posed with other models involving in promoting the brand. It did not take long for the Miami, Florida starlet’s fans to lavish her with praise for these uploads.

“The most beautiful queen deserves to be worshipped,” one fan commented.

“You look amazingly gorgeous as always,” praised another supporter.

“Perfection Queen,” someone else wrote.

This is hardly the first instance where Yovanna has raised heart rates by wearing revealing lingerie in her uploads. This type of photo clearly never gets old with her supporters though, as about 25,000 of the model’s 5.3 million followers made sure to “like” this set of looks during the first hour after she’d shared them.