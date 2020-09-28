Swedish Model Anna Nystrom Poses In Bed While Clad In Itty-Bitty Shorts

Anna Nystrom flaunted her bombshell body on social media in another scorching update. The fitness coach and model took to her Instagram account on Monday, September 28, sharing a photo of herself clad in a pair of skimpy shorts and a shirt to match.

The model posed in a bed for the sultry snap. The setting was simple and captured Anna posed against a light wall with a few crystals from a light fixture hanging over her head. A fuzzy pillow also appeared on the top of the bed. Anna turned her figure in profile as she knelt on the top of a plush blanket, closing her eyes and tilting her head back. She grabbed onto the front of her shorts with both hands and arched her back slightly for the sultry pose. Anna slipped into a delicate set that perfectly suited her muscular frame.

Her look included a white top with capped sleeves that were snug on her fit arms. It had a crew neckline that teased a look at her collar, and her bust was lined with a tiered fabric that gave the look an elegant feel. The piece also featured a trendy hem that ran vertically from Anna’s chest to her waist.

She wore the top tucked into a pair of tiny shorts that hugged her lower half in all the right ways. The garment boasted a light pink fabric and a short cut in addition to a set of drawstrings in the center and pockets near her hips. The legholes were stitched with a ruffled fabric, drawing more attention to her shapely thighs. They also featured a high-rise waistband that was snug on her midsection, further accentuating her tiny frame.

Anna wore her long, blond locks slicked back out of her face, and messy waves spilled over her shoulders and back. She kept her caption simple, adding a trio of cloud emoji instead of words. As of this writing, the update has only been live on Anna’s page for a few hours, but it’s accrued more than 49,000 likes and 400-plus comments. Most fans complimented Anna’s incredible body while a few more used emoji instead of words to express their feelings.

“Always looking amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a single red heart to the end of their comment.

“Wow that is a gorgeous picture look at them peaches back there sweet,” a second fan wrote, referencing her peachy posterior.

“Wow gorgeous woman. Your body is to die for,” another Instagrammer raved.

“You drive Me crazy baby omg,” a fourth chimed in with a few flames.