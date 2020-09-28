Tom Bergeron Spends ‘DWTS’ Monday Day Drinking With Leah Remini

The beloved original 'Dancing with the Stars' host is living his best life off camera.

Tom Bergeron’s Mondays are definitely different these days. Two months after he was let go from his job on Dancing with the Stars, the beloved TV host spent the day of the live show having a drink with an old friend.

Hours before the live DWTS broadcast aired with new host Tyra Banks, Bergeron was all smiles as he posed for a photo with actress Leah Remini. Fans know that Remini once competed on Dancing with the Stars and later filled in on the show as a guest co-host for Erin Andrews.

In the new photo, Remini was sipping a glass of white wine while Bergeron held a copper cup suitable for a Moscow Mule. The Emmy-winning Scientology and the Aftermath co-host wrote in the caption that “day drinking with a good friend” made her smile.

It’s no surprise that in the comments section to Remini’s post, fans of the longtime ABC host wanted to know how he is doing now that he’s no longer part of the series he helmed for 28 glitter-filled seasons. Others were just happy to see his face on Remini’s feed.

“Aww how is he doing, he has to go back to DWTS,” one follower wrote of Bergeron.

“He’s great!” Remini replied.

“Oh man… missing that guy so much on DWTS,” another commenter added.

Others begged Bergeron to come back to TV, with some telling him to bring Remini with him to form the ultimate “dream team.”

“Should have been you and Tom hosting Leah!” one follower wrote.

Remini also shared the photo to Twitter where the reaction was very much the same.

“These faces… I wish I saw them hosting @dancingABC every Monday night,” one fan tweeted. “We all know it’s just not the same anymore. We need the magic back. TOM. WE NEED TOM BACK. HELP US PLEASE!”

While fans are calling for Bergeron to return to the ballroom, the television veteran seems to be living his best life these days.

On a typical Monday, Bergeron would normally have to spend a huge chunk of his day at the studio ahead of the live broadcast, but now he gets to spend it catching up with an old friend. As seen on his Instagram page, he has also been catching up with other old pals during his downtime, including film and TV legend Dick van Dyke and radio producer Gary Dell’Abate, aka Baba Booey.

Last month, Bergeron told inquiring social media follwers that his Dancing days are over. He also jokingly took to calling his former show Footwork With the Famous.