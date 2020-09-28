Donald Trump Is ‘Dazed,’ ‘Confused,’ And ‘Lost’ After ‘NYT’ Tax Bombshell, Michael Cohen Claims

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen claimed that the president is “dazed” and “lost” after The New York Times published a bombshell report about his taxes.

Cohen spoke with MSNBC about the report, which alleged that Trump didn’t pay taxes for 10 out of 15 years because he was facing financial losses. Of the two most recent years where he did pay, he is said to have only paid $750.

As the news continues to send shockwaves through the public, Cohen said that one only has to look at Trump’s body language to know how he is feeling right now.

“If you look at his body language, I talk a lot about that in the book as well — his body language tells a lot about him. Right now, he’s lost. He’s confused. He’s dazed,” he said. “He’s not sure what to answer. He doesn’t know how to answer it because it’s hard to answer and to refute something which has basically documentary evidence. They have the returns.”

He added that beyond the media coverage, Trump is also likely worried about the amount of money that he owes and he will have to scramble to solve the situation sooner rather than later, particularly if there could be a potential tax liability in the wake of the new revelations.

“He’s very realistically facing a potential bankruptcy,” Cohen said, which he added could renew concerns about Trump seeking assistance from foreign entities as he has in the past, the concern being that it could present a conflict with his obligations as the leader of the country.

David Dee Delgado / Getty Images

When asked if Trump could distance himself from his taxes by saying that his accountants handled everything, Cohen said that it’s not possible because he had to put his signature on the documents.

Cohen was also asked about a quote from the Trump where he called the IRS “stupid” for giving him a $10 million refund, which the former lawyer wrote about in his tell-all book Disloyal: A Memoir. He confirmed the story and said that he thought to himself at the time that Trump should give the money back if he didn’t want it.

Cohen also slammed Trump for hosting government events at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida because he makes money off the events.

The Times report released on Sunday claimed to have obtained his tax returns for a decade and a half and revealed things such as a $70,000 deduction for hairstyling, as well as apparently paying his daughter Ivanka Trump over $740 in consulting fees and writing the amount off, as The Inquisitr previously reported.