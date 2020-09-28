Britney Spears Tugs On Low-Rise Bottoms While Wearing Plunging Crop Top In Throwback Instagram Post

The "Oops!... I Did It Again" singer shared a series of stunning snaps on Instagram taken at an earlier date.

On Monday, September 28, Britney Spears shared a series of stunning snaps with her 24.6 million Instagram followers.

In the first image, the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer stood outside with a short stone wall and trees in the background. She opted to wear a blue-and-white crop top with ruffled sleeves. The plunging garment put her incredible curves and toned midsection on full display. The mother-of-two also sported a pair of low-rise bottoms. She hooked her thumbs in the waistband of her pants and tugged down, offering fans a glimpse of the tattoo just below her hip bone. She finished off the casual look with two necklaces.

The following photo consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her gorgeous face. Britney gazed directly at the camera, as she touched the back of her head. She wore a white long-sleeved blouse adorned with a delicate floral pattern.

Britney stood close to the camera with a serious expression on her face in the final shot. She had on the same ensemble and was also posing in the same location as she did in the first photo.

In the caption, Britney noted that the pictures were taken at an earlier date during “this summer” on her property. She also stated that “the middle picture is different” as her photos rarely show her tending to her long locks.

The post appeared to be a favorite among fans as it soon racked up more than 80,000 likes. Quite a few of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments.

“Even [though] the middle one is different, you look really beautiful, love you so much,” wrote one fan, along with two smiling face and one purple heart emoji.

“You look good in all of them,” remarked a different devotee, adding a string of heart-eye, yellow heart, flower, star, and sun emoji to the end of the comment.

Many commenters, however, also expressed concern for the 38-year-old, which is a common occurrence in the comments sections of Britney’s posts.

“Anyone else worried about [B]ritney?” said a commenter.

“ARE YOU OKAY,” asked another Instagram user.

As reported by The Inquisitr, last week Britney uploaded three photos that showed her wearing a red swimsuit and a straw hat, as she posed on a beach in front of a beautiful body of water. She laid in the sand while lifting up her lean legs. That post has been liked over 280,000 times since it was shared.