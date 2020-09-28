Nina Serebrova Enjoys A Bubble Bath In Racy New Video

Nina Serebrova gave her 2.8 million Instagram followers quite a treat on Monday, September 28, with a hot new post. The Belarusian bombshell took to the photo-sharing app to share a racy update of herself enjoying a bubble bath while wearing a minuscule bikini that put her enviable curves fully on display.

The video featured Serebrova inside a full tub as she played with the bubbles. The photographer shot her from different angles as she struck sexy poses. According to the geotag, the clip was taken at the Waldorf Astoria hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Serebrova wore a two-piece bathing suit featuring a flower print against a salmon background. Its bra had itty-bitty triangles that showed off plenty of cleavage. On her lower body, she had on a pair of matching bottoms featuring a cheeky design with a U-shaped waistband. The sides were high on her body, baring her curvy hips while flaunting her tight stomach.

Serebrova wore her dark tresses pulled up in a high bun. She had bubbles on either side of her head, resembling cat ears. She added some bling to her ensemble with gold-colored heart-shaped earrings.

Serebrova revealed in the caption that her video was a collaboration with Bang Energy, a brand for which she is an ambassador, as listed in her Instagram bio, and included handles for its accounts. In this occasion, she was promoting the Bangster Berry flavor.

The post has been viewed more than 124,000 times within seven hours. It also garnered more than 9,100 likes and upwards of 180 comments. Her fans took to the comments section to tease Serebrova and to shower her with compliments.

“Ok, let me pick my jaws off the ground [fire] [heart-eyes emoji] [face blowing a heart kiss] Internet cracking material,” one of her fans raved.

“Good morning [sun emoji] Happy Monday!! Have a wonderful day dear friend,” replied another user.

“How could you have a hot bath and not invite me to join you,” asked a third admirer.

“Okay you killed us with your beauty what should we do now?” a fourth fan chimed in.

