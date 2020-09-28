Rebel Wilson Flaunts Slimmed-Down Figure & ‘Prince Charming’ Boyfriend Jacob Busch on Monaco Vacation

Rebel Wilson has definitely been excited about her new, fit figure, as she showed off some her amazing results and new boyfriend, Jacob Busch, in a recent Instagram series.

In the photo set, which contained 10 photos, Rebel posed with the Prince of Monaco, Albert II, and Swiss art gallerist, Isabelle Bscher, in what seemed to be an art exhibition. She also stood confidently with her new partner as they celebrated a beautiful night together.

In all of the images, Rebel was sporting a fuchsia-colored gown, designed by Badgley Mischka. The dress was ruched at the shoulders, cutting off around her upper arm. It had a slit down the front with two small panels raised slightly around her neck. It hugged beautifully around her recently cinched waist and slimmed-down hips, falling elegantly to the floor. She also held a small, rectangular clutch that was colored black with a silver ombré fade at the top.

In the first few photos, she stood next to the Prince and Isabelle, first with everyone wearing black masks, and then showing off their smiles in the next slide. She also thanked Isabelle in her caption for showing her around and called it a “night to remember.”

The How to be Single actress also posed with various modern works of art, but the main attraction of the Instagram series was definitely her shots with boyfriend Jacob, as the two appeared happy as can be on vacation together. The two took an intimate photo together in the mirror of what seemed to be their hotel room in the third upload, and shared two separate images of them outside at night, the city and oceanside sparkling below them.

Rebel’s 8.7 million followers were quick to support the actress showing off her various successes, with more than 244,000 likes and over 1,000 comments on the post.

“I still can’t get over your transformation like how I could never I’m too lazy,” joked one user, celebrating Rebel’s weight loss.

“You are looking fantastic Rebel!” a fan exclaimed.

“I’m just so happy to see you happy,” another admirer gushed.

“You look so beautiful! That colour is you,” added a user, also posting a red heart emoji to signal their affection for Rebel’s dress.

“You deserve your Prince Charming congratulations Rebel,” raved one person.

The Pitch Perfect star has seemingly had a ball on her Monaco vacation, sharing multiple photos to her Instagram feed over the past few days. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Rebel rocked a Gucci mini dress on a yacht, joking around by using a bottle of vodka for an arm workout. She demonstrated her “Monaco Routine” as she lugged the giant bottle of Grey Goose vodka up and down in bicep curls as the ocean glistened behind her.