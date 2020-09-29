Olivia Culpo Looks Flawless In A Short Denim Jumper And High-Heeled Boots

Olivia Culpo rocks another fun outfit.

Olivia Culpo dazzled her 4.7 million Instagram followers on Monday with four photos of her wearing a fun and stylish outfit that flaunted her petite frame and lean legs. She wanted to share some of her wardrobe options with her fans and even tagged the designers of each piece.

The brunette beauty looked amazing in the series of pictures as she was seen in several different poses. She wore a dark denim jumper dress that was fitted around her midsection and also hugged her slim hips. It featured two pockets on the top section and two additional pockets on the skirt portion. The mini dress had a zippered front that stopped right in the middle of the bottom pockets. The scooped neckline and wide shoulder straps appeared to be made so that it could be worn by itself with nothing underneath. However, Olivia opted to wear a simple white top to complement the ensemble. The garment was short enough to show off her toned thighs.

Olivia completed the chic look with a pair of Jimmy Choo thigh-high boots that were textured all the way down to her feet. The footwear featured pointed toes and skinny high-heels.

Olivia’s shoulder-length locks was parted off to one side with loads of gorgeous waves throughout. According to her previous Instagram post, she wore this same outfit to her sister’s baby shower sprinkle. In this new share, the same pink balloons are seen in the background. She stood on a balcony overlooking the party setup.

In the four snaps, Olivia displayed her outfit in various poses. The second pic displayed not only her fabulous boots, but she also flaunted her backside. The dress tightly hugged her slim frame as she leaned against the railing with her head turned toward the camera. She had one leg bent behind her in a flirty pose.

Her adoring fans couldn’t seem to get enough of her. They awarded Olivia with many hearts, kisses, and fire emojis.

“You look beautiful Olivia,” complimented one of her admirers.

“Always dressed fresh,” replied another fan.

“Olivia u r too rockin as always,” a third follower said.

The model is no stranger to showing off her favorite styles on Instagram. She frequents the social media platform to share some of her latest fashion choices with her devoted followers. She even looked gorgeous taking her cute pooch to the groomer, as The Inquisitrhad previously detailed. She sported a black and white tweed tunic with a long white shirt underneath. She rocked this number as well.