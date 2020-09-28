‘The Talk’ Staff Reportedly ‘Walking On Eggshells’ As They Brace For Show To Be Canceled

Things on the set of The Talk apparently aren’t going so well. According to one insider who spoke with The Sun, the entire staff has been braced as they wait for news that the show is being canceled.

Rumors of personality conflicts have plagued the cast after Marie Osmond was reportedly given the boot and Sara Gilbert opted to leave after nine seasons. Add to that sourced who claimed that the budget has been slashed and numerous employees members have been let go, and it has left people involved on the program on edge.

“Everyone is walking on eggshells as the new season begins,” the source said. “The show is unstable now and has a stench to it. It smells like a failure.”

The feeling around the set is “depressing,” the sourced added, and they claim that the network has also “ordered replacement shows to be developed behind staff’s backs.”

Initially, the changes seemed to be due to changes made for the novel coronavirus pandemic. But the insider said that after stringing the staff along, some have been told they won’t be returning to work.

Instead of a similar series, the network is apparently checking out the idea of a gameshow, instead. Other networks have been investing in new gaming franchises such as Holey Moley, Don’t, and Dodgeball Thunderdome.

“They think a game show would be cheaper and get higher ratings and there wouldn’t be personality problems to deal with,” the source explained.

“Everyone is just depressed and knows this is the final season if it even lasts until January. The Talk is the lowest-rated show on the entire CBS lineup,” they added.

Meanwhile, a separate source denied the claims, saying that the series would continue to air in its daytime slot and that budgets had not been slashed. The only changes, they said, were that the audience was missing and the giveaways had stopped due to measures related to COVID-19.

They added that there wasn’t any replacement on the horizon.

David Livingston / Getty Images

Fans of The Talk have been upset with the current host line-up after it was announced that season 11 would kick off without Osmond, as The Inquisitr previously reported. Instead, hosts Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Eve would complete the cast.

One insider said that Osmond’s departure has shifted the mood on the set. Where the former host was kind and friendly, the remaining cast lacks the same warmth, they said.