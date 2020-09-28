Lauren Alexis Flaunts Curves In Red Fringe Bikini, Poses In Her Shower

Lauren Alexis turned up the heat to the max in her latest Instagram share. The babe took to her feed to share a sexy photo of herself rocking a red fringe bikini that did nothing but favors for her stunning figure as she perched inside a shower. Her barely-there ensemble left little to the imagination and certainly sent fans into a frenzy.

Lauren’s look included a triangle-shaped top with strings that tied around her neck and back. Long pieces of fringe hung from the inner trim of the suit and gently brushed against her midsection. Her ample cleavage could be seen spilling out at the center.

Lauren’s flat, toned tummy was visible between the top and a matching U-shaped bikini bottom. The front of the swimwear rested low on her waist to display her abs, while the sides came up high above her hips and accentuated her hourglass shape. Her curvy thighs were completely exposed in the skimpy bottom.

Lauren accessorized her look with a silver belly button stud. She styled her brunette locks down in straight strands, though the roots appeared to be pinned back. Long pieces in the front were left out to frame her face.

The image was taken from the side. It showed Lauren sitting on the edge of a square crevice in her white marble shower in Cyprus, according to the post’s geotag. A silver shower head could be seen on the wall beside her. A dim purple light filled the room and caused the YouTuber’s skin to glow. She looked incredible in her skimpy outfit.

Lauren arched her back in a way that emphasized her figure. She pulled her arms into her body and tugged at her bikini straps to expose even more skin. The babe popped out her chest and turned her head to the camera. She stuck her tongue between her teeth and flashed bedroom eyes.

In the caption, she asked fans to choose between a PlayStation 5 and an Xbox Series X.

The post received more than 27,000 likes and nearly 500 comments in under a day. Fans flocked to the comments section to express admiration for Lauren.

“PS5 and you look really cute,” one fan wrote.

“I choose which ever you want to buy me,” another user joked with a heart-eye emoji.

“Damn Lauren looking sexy as always. Love you so much,” a third follower added.

Lauren’s fanbase knows that she can pull off every look. She previously shared a post in which she went braless under a nude tank top and a skimpy mini skirt.