‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Steve Questions Tripp, Allie Confides in Nicole

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, September 29, 2020 reveal that there will a ton of new drama rising in Salem as the week rolls forward.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols) question his son, Tripp Dalton (Lucas Adams) about his involvement with Allie Horton (Lindsay Godfrey).

When Tripp learns that Allie is Sami Brady’s (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas Horton’s (Bryan Dattilo) daughter he’ll be even more interested in her. However, once Steve reveals that Allie came home to have her baby, Tripp will likely be in full panic mode wondering if the child belongs to him.

Tripp was perfectly nice to Allie when the met up for the first time since their encounter. The pair bumped into one another in the town square, but Allie was less than thrilled to see Tripp’s face.

Tripp told her that he’s been thinking about her and that he wishes they would have kept in touch. However, Allie was abrasive towards him, telling him that she wanted nothing to do with him, and that she’d been busy with more important things to stay in contact with him.

It seems that Tripp will have to confront Allie about baby Henry’s paternity if he wants to know the truth.

Chris Haston / NBC

Meanwhile, Allie will confide in her aunt, Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) about what really happened between her and Tripp. She’s already admitted that Tripp is the father of the baby, but on Tuesday she’ll give the details about their time together in London, and they may be darker than fans are expecting them to be.

Meanwhile, Philip Kiriakis (Jay Kenneth Johnson) will have a welcome home dinner with his friends and family members. However, the dinner is said to take a surprising turn. It looks like Xander Cook’s (Paul Telfer) plans to dethrone Philip has CEO of Titan Industries could kick off at the party.

Xander has been working with Jan Spears in hopes of getting Philip fired from his job. Xander had the job first, but when Philip demanded that Victor (John Aniston) give him the job instead, the two men were made co-CEO’s of the family business. Philip seemed fine with the decision. However, Xander was very unhappy.

Finally, Jan will file a complain with the police, namely the object of her past obsession Shawn Brady (Brandon Beemer). Jan and Shawn have a long history between them, and he likely won’t be happy to see his former kidnapper show up.