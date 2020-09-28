Tyra Banks Promises ‘The Ultimate Fantasy’ For Her ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Disney Look

The host of the celebrity ballroom competition promises to make magic on Disney Night.

Tyra Banks is teasing a winning look for her Dancing with the Stars Disney Night outfit.

In a new post shared to her Instagram page, the 46-year-old model and TV host showed off the outfit she wore last week for the opening of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition, a black and gold dress that was inspired by the show’s blinged-out mirrorball trophy. Tyra was fully made up and her long hair was worn down and in waves as she posed for the snap.

In the caption to the pic, the DWTS star and executive producer thanked her glam team for making the “glam dream.” Tyra also revealed that transforming her “takes hours” and that her stylist and hair and makeup team work hard to make the “magic” happen.

While she was posing in last Tuesday’s outfit for the new post, Tyra teased her next look for Week 3 of the competition.

“Tonight it’s @Disney night and they are bringing the ultimate fantasy!” she wrote of her glam squad. “Can’t wait for you to see! And the dances are all magical!”

In the comments section to the post, fans told Tyra they are ready for her next high-fashion look, and some offered guesses as to what her fantasy look will be during a week when the celebrity dancers will be dressed as everyone from Moana to Cinderella.

“You got this [Tyra banks] you’re the STAR so embrace and be fierce girl,” one fan wrote.

“I really hope you dress as a Disney princess or villain! Tiana, Ariel, or Maleficent are my top guesses!” another added.

In comments to a second Instagram photo of last Tuesday’s look, seen here, a third fan predicted, “I have a feeling you are going to wear something white, like a white dress.”

“You are so striking in these outfits like dang girl,” another fan remarked.

Ahead of the live show, Tyra also boasted about the surge in ratings for Dancing With the Stars since she took over as host after Tom Bergeron’s 29 seasons at the helm.

“The competition, the massive ratings (and the outfits!) are turning up!!” she told fans.⠀

There’s no denying that the fashion game has been ramped up since the America’s Next Top Model alum joined the series. The first two weeks of Dancing with the Stars featured Tyra entering the ballroom catwalk-style — her premiere night red ballgown was jaw-dropping — and she changed into a second ensemble early on in the show.