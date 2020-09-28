Instagram Model Caroline O’Mahony Flaunts Her Booty & Abs In Skintight Workout Gear

Fitness model Caroline O’Mahony put her jaw-dropping figure on display for her latest Instagram upload. In the post, she was shot sporting a cropped top and body-hugging shorts that accentuated her curves and sculpted abs.

The Irish beauty is known for sharing workout tips, and in this update she showed off her gains while posing at a gym. She uploaded side-by-side photos that showcased her curves from different angles, as she was photographed standing on a hardwood floor with exercise equipment and a large mirror visible in the background.

The 22-year-old rocked black workout gear that included a cropped top with short sleeves and a mock collar. She had on matching high-waist bike shorts that outlined her thighs and backside, and also wore a pair of all-white sneakers and white Nike socks. The popular YouTuber accessorized with a black smartwatch on her right wrist.

In the first pic, O’Mahony had her dark hair in a long braid in the back. She faced the mirror as she snapped a selfie and put her right foot forward to highlight her defined legs. The social media influencer grabbed the braid with one hand and held the phone with the other. This angle showcased her chiseled midsection in the cropped shirt that hugged onto her chest.

O’Mahony turned her body to the side for the second selfie. This time her hair was in a loose ponytail, and she flashed a large smile while snapping the photo. She held the phone in her right hand, and gave viewers a glimpse of her curvaceous booty and toned legs.

For the caption, O’Mahony mentioned starting her training week with a leg day. The model said she had three months until prepping for her next fitness competition. She added a flex emoji and included several hashtags including “#legday” and “#glutes” before uploading the post on Monday.

Many of the influencer’s 689,000 Instagram followers took notice of the upload, and more than 8,300 showed their support by hitting the like button in just over two hours after it went live. O’Mahony’s replies were peppered with heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented her stunning figure, and several mentioned how she motivates them.

“Physique goals, you inspire me so much,” one Instagram user commented.

“You are insane! biggest inspo,” a fan wrote while adding a flex emoji.

“I have a broken jaw because of you,” an admirer joked.

“Can’t wait to see your prep transformation,” one follower added.

