‘Miss Bumbum’ Suzy Cortez Flaunts Her Toned Torso In A Skimpy White Bikini

Miss Bumbum Suzy Cortez took to her Instagram account on Monday afternoon to share yet another racy snap with her loyal fans. The model flashed her toned torso as she enjoyed a day outdoors.

In the sexy pic, Suzy looked drop dead gorgeous as she rocked a skimpy white Louis Vuitton bikini. The top included thin spaghetti straps that showed off her muscular arms and shoulders. The garment also gave fans a peek at her sideboob in the process.

She added a pair of matching thong bikini bottoms that rested high on her curvaceous hips and exposed her world-famous booty. Her flat tummy, chiseled abs, and thick thighs were also on full display in the pic. She accessorized the style with a pair of white sunglasses on her face.

Suzy laid on her side in a lounge chair for the shot. She had her back arched and rested one hand behind her. The other hand came up to touch her head as she twisted her torso and wore a steamy expression on her face while soaking up the sun. In the background, some green plants could be seen.

She wore her long, dark hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in straight strands that fell down her back and were pushed over one of her shoulders.

Suzy’s over 2.4 million followers immediately began to respond to the post by clicking the like button more than 2,100 times within the first 25 minutes. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave over 50 remarks about the pic during that time.

“Beautiful,” one follower stated.

“Hottie,” gushed another.

“Wow,” a third person stated.

“SUZY you amaze me each and every day. Your posts get better by the day and you look more and more beautiful as the time passes. You must have made a deal with the devil to look so good at all times,” a fourth social media user wrote.

The model’s fans have become accustomed to seeing her sport sexy outfits in her racy pics. She’s often seen flaunting her figure in barely there bathing suits, tiny crop tops, and scanty lingerie pieces.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Suzy recently drew the attention of her followers when she opted for a black sports bra and a pair of spandex shots, which she pulled down around her thighs to expose her thong panties underneath. That post was also popular among her supporters. To date, it’s pulled in more than 21,000 likes and over 220 comments.