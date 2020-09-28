Professional Golfer Paige Spiranac Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Plunging Maroon Mini Dress

On Monday, September 28, professional golfer Paige Spiranac started off the workweek by sharing a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing outside in front of shrubbery and a sizable tree. She stood with her shoulders back and her legs crossed, as she held onto a golf club. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with a small smile playing on her lips.

Paige flaunted her fantastic figure in a plunging maroon mini dress. The skintight garment put her incredible curves, slender waist, and toned thighs on display. She finished off the look with a red golf glove worn on her right hand.

For the casual photoshoot, Paige styled her platinum blond locks in curls and a slightly off-centered part. She pulled back some of her hair with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. Her nails were also manicured and painted a flattering mint green color.

In the caption of the post, Paige asked her followers who golf about their “go to shot” and revealed that hers “is a punch shot from the woods.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Paige’s question.

“Short iron draw… the only thing I can always do,” wrote one commenter.

“For some magical reason I seem to play the traps very, very well. Trips to the sandbar seem to help,” remarked another Instagram user, along with a crying-laughing emoji.

Quite a few of Paige’s admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the social media sensation, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“[S]tunning wish all golfers looked as great as you,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“Looking gorgeous stunning charming girl,” added a different devotee.

Paige engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 30,000 likes.

As fans are aware, Paige is not shy when it comes to showing off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture, in which she wore a figure-hugging white top and red leggings that accentuated her pert derriere. That post has been liked over 96,000 times since it was shared.