Mindy Kaling, 41, Rocks Swimsuits With Plunging Necklines & Cutouts As ‘Weird’ Summer Comes To An End

Mindy modeled four different cute swimsuits in an end-of-summer slideshow.

Mindy Kaling kicked off the fall season by modeling some incredible summer looks on Instagram. The Office star delighted her followers on Monday when she treated them to four pics that showed her rocking different swimsuits.

Mindy, 41, described the summer of 2020 as “weird” in the caption of her post, but she looked radiant and happy in her photos. The first look she modeled was a one-shoulder bathing suit with an asymmetrical neckline and a low-cut leg. The La Double J design was a sapphire shade that looked amazing against Mindy’s dark skin. It also featured a playful pineapple print that fit with her peppy personality. A fun tie detail made its single shoulder strap adjustable.

Mindy also rocked a bright pink straw sunhat with an upturned brim. She used a tag to identify its designer as Jacquemus. Mindy completed her look with a pair of gray-and-white plaid Tory Burch shoes with peep toes and kitten heels.

The Late Night star’s second look was a fuchsia PatBO maillot with a bold botanical print that featured tropical blooms in purple, white, and amber. The piece had a plunging V-neck that dipped all the way down to its belted waist. The belt was crafted out of the same patterned fabric as the bathing suit, and it was secured in place on the left side with a round tortoiseshell buckle. Mindy teamed the garment with a pink striped Eugenia Kim sunhat and a pair of tan-and-white striped sandals.

In her third photo, she modeled an orange Palmacea one-piece with a white-and-yellow floral print. The sleeves boasted a contrasting striped pattern. The same design adorned the belt that was tied around her waist. The actress also wore an orange-and-turquoise patterned headband. The Jennifer Behr piece featured a wide design with a knotted detail in the center. On her feet, she sported tan Clergerie wedge heels with crisscross straps and sides dressed in raffia.

Mindy’s final look was an eye-catching red maillot with a deep V-neck and large cutouts on the sides. The Karla Colletto piece also had a twist detail in the center right below the neckline. She accessorized with a blue Namjosh fabric headband embellished with intricate beading. Her footwear was a pair of Tabitha Simmons high-heeled sandals with a blue floral pattern.

Mindy’s end-of-summer fashion show in a slideshow format amassed over 80,000 likes and 600 comments in just one hour.

“Love them all but red and pink on you are on point!” read one message.

“Cutest human alive,” another fan wrote.

“Girl…. you’re too damn beautiful,” added a third admirer.

Mindy previously showed off her summer style and her grilling skills in a post about having BBQs with a limited guest list.