Bri Teresi Flaunts Endless Legs In Tiny Daisy Dukes & Black Bra: ‘Coca-Cola Or Pepsi?’

Bri Teresi showed off her famously long legs and killer curves in a sultry Instagram share on Monday afternoon. The model posted a series of images on her feed in which she sported a pair of minuscule Daisy Dukes and a skimpy bra that did little to cover her assets as she posed with some Coca-Cola and Pepsi merchandise.

The photos showed Bri leaning on what looked to be an old Coca-Cola cooler covered in potted plants. Behind her, a large Pepsi clock could be seen, as well as a barrel and trees. According to the post’s geotag, the images were shot in Auburn, California. It looked to be a beautifully sunny day as the rays washed over Bri and highlighted her tan skin.

Bri’s look included a demi-cut black bra with a lace overlay that squeezed her ample cleavage out at the center. The underwire cut off just below her bust, so her flat tummy was on full display.

Bri paired the bra with some dark-wash denim shorts that came up above her belly button and hugged her hourglass figure. The Daisy Dukes featured rolled hems that hit the top of her thigh, leaving her lean legs exposed.

The model finished the ensemble with a colorful ascot wrapped around her neck and a pair of silver hoops, as well as a pair of white ankle-high cowgirl heels. Her short blond hair was styled down in messy waves.

Bri perched on the edge of the cooler and bent one knee, which defined the shape of her derriere. She curved her body in a way that emphasized her hourglass shape. She playfully tugged at her scarf and ran a hand through her hair. The photos showed her tilting her head in all directions as she flashed bedroom eyes at the camera.

The post received more than 2,600 likes and just over 120 comments in under an hour, proving to be a huge success with Bri’s fans. Many people showered her with love in the comments section.

“These pictures are making me thirsty,” one follower joked.

“I love this,” another user wrote.

“I’m a Pepsi person but you could probably convince me otherwise!!” a third person added with flame emoji and hearts.

“You have a perfect physique,” a fourth fan wrote.

Bri always knows how to send her followers into a frenzy. In another post, she rocked a gold and red bikini as she splashed around in the ocean.