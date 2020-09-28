Demi Rose Goes Topless & Wears A Sarong In Tantalizing Instagram Update

On Monday, September 28, British model Demi Rose Mawby uploaded a tantalizing Instagram post for her 14.7 million followers to enjoy.

The photos showed the 25-year-old posing in front of a glass railing on what appears to be a cliff, overlooking a beautiful body of water. According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Ibiza, Spain.

Demi opted to go topless in both of the photos, leaving little to the imagination. She did tie a multicolored sarong wrap around her hips. The model accessorized the sexy look with a gold serpent headpiece and numerous rings.

The brunette bombshell also wore her long locks down in a sleek, straight style. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted red which beautifully complemented her tan skin.

In the first image, Demi faced the photographer and stood with her shoulders back. She covered her chest with her arm, presumably to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Regardless, her ample cleavage was still put on full display. She focused her gaze on the camera lens with a serious expression on her face. She altered her position for the following photo by turning her neck to look off into the distance.

In the caption, the social media sensation seemed to be stating that she felt like a goddess.

The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 100,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“You’re a very gorgeous woman,” wrote one fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the end of the comment.

“You look beautiful! What gorgeous pictures!” added a different devotee.

“You are definitely a Goddess,” remarked another admirer, seemingly in reference to Demi’s caption.

“So beautiful @demirose,” chimed in a fourth social media user, along with numerous red heart emoji.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photos and instead, used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Demi has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a picture and a brief video, in which she wore a partially unzipped bodysuit from the online retailer Fashion Nova. That tantalizing post has been liked over 500,000 times since it was shared.