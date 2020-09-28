Kylie Jenner Exposes Her Insane Cleavage In A Strapless Bikini: ‘7th Day Of Fall’

Cosmetics queen Kylie Jenner left little to the imagination in her latest Instagram snapshot on Monday afternoon. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star didn’t hold back as she showed off her insane cleavage in a scanty little bathing suit while revealing she was celebrating the first week of fall in the caption of the post.

In the sexy shot, Kylie looked smoking hot as she posed in a strapless bikini. The teeny top wrapped snugly around her ample chest while boasted a low-cut neckline that gave fans a peek at her abundant bust. The garment featured a pink, white, yellow, and green color pattern, and showed off her muscular arms and shoulders.

The matching bikini bottoms fit snugly on her tiny waist and were cut high on her curvy hips as they emphasized her round booty and thick thighs. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy and killer abs in the pic.

She accessorized the look with a pair of hoop earrings and a dainty chain and pendant around her neck. She added multiple rings on her fingers and a gold watch on her wrist to complete the ensemble.

Kylie posed on her knees on a gray outdoor lounge chair. She placed both of her hands on her lap as she straightened her back and pulled back her shoulders. She tilted her head and gave a sultry stare into the camera.

She wore her long, light-brown hair parted to the side. The locks were styled in loose waves that fell down her back and rolled over one of her shoulders.

Kylie’s over 196 million followers immediately began to go wild for the post. The pic garnered more than 2.8 million likes within the first 29 minutes after it was shared to her feed. Her admirers also flooded the comments section with over 17,000 messages.

“Love this bathing suit on u!!! So pretty,” one follower declared.

“Looking good girl! But I prefer you all natural. As in without inplants [sic] and injections,” another wrote.

“Summer is over and now I’m Fallin for you,” a third social media user gushed.

“7th heaven,” a fourth person commented.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kylie recently dropped the jaws of her followers when she wore a skimpy white shirt dress that cinched around her waist. She accessorized with a matching leather handbag with a thick gold chain. That post was also a huge hit among her followers. To date, it’s racked up more than 9.7 million likes and over 81,000 comments.