Tyra Banks Brags About ‘DWTS’ Ratings While Sharing Snapshot Of Herself In Sheer Dress

Tyra Banks has consistently been making headlines since the announcement of her being the new host of Dancing with the Stars. The 46-year-old supermodel has years of experience working on television. However, that didn’t top loyal fans of the show from questioning if she was the right candidate to replace longtime co-hosts, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. The 29th season is currently on its third week and Banks has taken to Instagram to boast about the show’s ratings so far with a couple of the outfits she’s worn.

In the first shot, the Life-Size actress stunned in a tight-fitted black dress that featured a gold bodice that gave the garment a superhero-style aesthetic. The item of clothing had long sleeves as well as a sheer black train. Banks displayed her decolletage while putting on a leggy display. She completed the look with black heels and styled her half her curly light brunette hair down and half in a high ponytail.

The business mogul, who is no stranger to strutting her stuff, was snapped walking onto the dancefloor with such confidence. She tilted her face to the right and pointed in the same direction with one eye closed.

In the next slide, Banks opted for a sheer black gown with spots of the same color all over. The attire fell to the floor and showed off the tiny strapless dress she sported underneath. Banks kept her curly locks in a high ponytail and accessorized with dangling earrings. The former America’s Next Top Model host held the side of her garment out while sporting a subtle smile.

While some have been unhappy about Bergeron and Andrews getting fired, there have still been many people who have enjoyed Banks’ time on the show so far.

Despite the backlash, the entertainer informed her fans that the “massive ratings” have been turning up each week and that many viewers are tuning in for the first time since she became the host.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 120 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.7 million followers.

“Love this Ty Ty, it’s definitely a look! It’s the whole look and mood for me hunty!” one user wrote.

“I’m all about these Tyra walks. I missed them,” another person shared.

“You are always so fierce! I love your soul!” remarked a third fan, adding numerous flame emoji.

“I get Shania Twain vibes from these outfits! I love them,” a fourth admirer commented.