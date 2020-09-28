Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright & Lala Kent Show Off Their Bumps In Too-Cute Triple Pregnancy Pic

The pregnant 'Vanderpump Rules' star posed together at Brittany and Jax's gender reveal.

Vanderpump Rules veterans Stassi Schroeder, Brittany Cartwright, and Lala Kent posed for a pregnancy pic together.

The pregnant trio of Bravo beauties posed together at Brittany’s gender reveal at her Valley Village home, where they sized up their bumps.

In the photo, Brittany, 31, stood between Lala, 30, and Stassi, 32, as they posed in comfortable dresses while standing in front of the pool. Brittany and Lala wore white sneakers, while Stassi pulled of low-heeled sandals for the occasion.

Colorful balloons could be seen in the background of the photo shared to Stassi’s Instagram page as the three moms-to-be smiled for the camera.

In the caption to the photo, Stassi joked that she never thought they’d all be sober at the same time, let alone expecting babies at the same time.

In the comments section to the post, Stassi’s longtime friend, Summer House alum Stephen McGee joked, “It’s like the pregnant Sanderson sisters!”

Stassi replied to Stephen’s reference to the witchy antagonists in the 1990s movie Hocus Pocus.

“Ooh. My. God. Stephen. Best comment ever and I am going to RUN with that. HAHAHAHAHAHA,” the mom-to-be wrote.

Dad-to-be Jax and fellow Vanderpump Rules star Katie Maloney-Schwartz also got a kick out of Stassi’s caption.

Other commenters said they wished they could follow along with Stassi’s pregnancy on her now-canceled podcast. And others were hoping for a baby-themed Vanderpump spin-off series.

“Spin-off series VanderBUMP Rules,” one fan wrote,

“Can we please have a show with all of you pregnant?!” another added.

“God I hope there’s a spin-off of y’all raising your kids and Jax trying to keep his son away from the girls lol,” a third fan chimed in.

There no denying there has been a bona fide baby boom for the crew from the long-running reality show during an unexpected filming hiatus amid the coronavirus pandemic and a major cast shakeup.

In June, Stassi announced she is expecting a baby girl with fiance Beau Clark, due in January. Not long after, Lala, who is engaged to filmmaker Randall Emmett, revealed she was also expecting a girl and due in April. And last week, Brittany gave fans a double dose of news with her pregnancy surprise and the news that she will welcome a baby boy with husband Jax Taylor within days of Lala’s due date.

In addition, Katie and co-star Scheana Shay have been vocal about their desire to have babies soon. Sadly Scheana suffered a miscarriage earlier this year.