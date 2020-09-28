‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Hope & Thomas Grow Closer In The Midst Of Steffy’s Crisis

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 2 dish that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) will receive comfort from a very unlikely source. As he struggles to deal with his sister’s new crisis, Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) will be there for him, per Highlight Hollywood.

Thomas Returns A Changed Man

For a very long time, Thomas was obsessed with Hope and would do anything to be with her. After many despicable acts, including manipulating Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri), Hope exposed him at his wedding. He broke Zoe Buckingham’s (Kiara Barnes) heart when he revealed that he would rather be with Hope than with his bride. Hope then turned the tables on him and gave him a taste of his own medicine. She wasn’t going to marry him and just wanted to prove that he was a fraud. Thomas fled the wedding ceremony, but seems to have returned a changed man.

Douglas now lives with Hope, but Thomas has access to his son. They co-parent the little boy and are both invested in making a better life for him, as seen in the image below. Recently, they spoke about his obvious baseball talent and how proud they were of him.

Who loves to see Thomas and Hope getting along again? We know we do! ????‍♀️????‍♂️ #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/Xj084Cn6G1 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 22, 2020

Hope Comforts The Designer

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Hope and Thomas will grow closer when he opens up to her. He’s very worried about Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood). She has become addicted to prescription painkillers and is spiraling out of control. Thomas experiences an array of emotions as he tries to come to terms with the news.

The designer may feel guilty because he did not notice the signs that she was becoming increasingly dependent on the pills. He may feel that he should have helped her more at her home and with Kelly so that she would not have turned to the drugs at her disposal.

Thomas may also feel anger at Steffy. He knows that she’s a smart woman and can’t believe that she fell into the drug addiction trap. He may even wonder where she got the pills from. She recently admitted that Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) did not give them to her. Little does he know that his friend, Vincent Walker (Joe LoCicero), used him to get the painkillers to Steffy. Vinny had tucked them in a box with a teddy bear that he had gifted her.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, per The Inquisitr, reveal that Hope will comfort the man she once loathed. She will assure him that he has done everything possible to be a good brother to his sister. It appears as if Hope and Thomas are growing attached to each other and it’s only a matter of time before this particular storyline becomes more interesting.