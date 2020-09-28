Model Cindy Mello Bares Cleavage In A Low-Cut Bodysuit For Her Latest Update

Model Cindy Mello showed off her athletic figure in three scintillating photos for her latest Instagram upload. For the snaps, she was shot wearing a low-cut bodysuit that accentuated her assets while she struck sultry poses.

The 25-year-old is known for sharing pictures from photo shoots, and in these images she managed to look effortlessly gorgeous while sporting a casual outfit. She was photographed in front of a blank wall for one black and white pic, and two color shots.

Mello – who is best-known for appearing in Sports Illustrated, GQ, and Maxim – rocked a black bodysuit that had a tank top with thin shoulder straps. The bottom of the suit was covered by a pair of light-colored high-waisted blue jeans. Her long brunette hair was wavy and swept to the right side of her head, and she accessorized with a pair of earrings.

The Brazilian was captured from the thighs up for the first shot. She extended her left leg, and jutted out her hip while holding her hands in front of her midsection. Mello had her mouth slightly agape and tilted her head back while flashing a sensual look at the camera.

In the second slide, Mello looked straight into the lens as she extended her right leg and placed a hand on her thigh. Her hair cascaded over her shoulder, and she slid her left hand into her front pocket. Mello’s outfit popped against the plain backdrop, and fans were treated to a view of her cleavage in the low-cut number. The third pic was a colored version of the first slide.

For the caption, the social media influencer mentioned that these snaps were digitally shot. She tagged her agency, Ford Models, and Taylor Mackey, who is one of their agents, in the caption before uploading the pictures on Monday.

Many of Mello’s 1.1 million Instagram followers flocked to the steamy upload, and more than 30,000 showed their approval by tapping the like button in just over an hour after it went live. She had nearly 150 comments in that short time, as her replies were littered with heart-eye and fire emoji. Fans filled the comments section with compliments.

“If only my digitals looked like this smdh,” one follower commented.

“Stunner!” model Carmella Rose replied.

“Smoking hot,” a fan wrote while adding two fire emoji.

“Why so beautiful?” an admirer asked.

