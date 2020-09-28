Lauren Dascalo Rocks Skimpy Animal-Print Bikini While Exploring A Jungle

Lauren Dascalo invited her fans on an adventure through the jungle in her recent Instagram share. The model shared a sultry video in which she explored the wilderness while rocking a giraffe-print bikini that did nothing but favors for her insane curves. Her ensemble left almost nothing to the imagination and certainly drove her followers wild.

The clip showed Lauren pushing her way through long branches in a jungle filled with vibrant trees. It looked to be a fairly bright day as the sun slipped between the leaves and highlighted the model’s clear skin. She carried with her a small bottle of Bang Energy drink, which she sipped before heading deeper into the greenery.

Lauren’s look included a slightly sheer brown and white bandeau with white straps on her shoulders. Her ample cleavage was on show via a cut-out at the top. The skintight fabric stretched across her busty chest and seemed to barely fit, as her underboob was also exposed.

Lauren’s rock-hard abdomen was on full display between the top and a matching cheeky bikini bottom. The front of the swimwear rested low on her waist to show off her tummy, while the strings on the sides tied high above her hips and clung to her hourglass shape. Her muscular booty and legs were perfectly framed in the high cuts.

Lauren styled her blond locks down in messy waves that appeared to be slightly damp. A few strands were pulled into a neat braid on the side.

The video began with the influencer shoving branches out of the way and walking towards the camera, giving the lens a sultry gaze. She later could be seen running into the distance. The babe peered over her shoulder and made a gesture to follow her as she stuck her booty out and arched her back. Finally, she turned to the camera and playfully tugged at her bikini straps. She stared ahead and pursed her lips.

The clip received more than 130,000 views and nearly 200 comments in under a day, proving to be a major success with Lauren’s followers. Many people showered her with love in the comments section.

“I loveee this gorgeous,” one fan wrote.

“Oh my god what a gorgeous girl you are,” another user added.

“I’d follow you anywhere,” a third person wrote in reference to the babe’s caption.

Lauren’s fanbase knows that she can slay any look. In another share, she celebrated the start of Libra season in a racy blue lingerie set.