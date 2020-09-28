Kelly Ripa Posts Hilarious Caution As Daughter Lola Consuelos Teases ‘You’ve Been Warned’

Kelly Ripa shared a hilarious text exchange that she had with her daughter Lola Consuelos via Instagram page Monday. The college student seemed to be cautioning her mother that things could get heated if she decided to upload an NSFW photo on her social media page like Gwyneth Paltrow did over the weekend. By the looks of things, Kelly didn’t take this warning all that seriously.

As The Inquisitr previously detailed, Gwyneth shared a nude photo via Instagram as she celebrated her birthday. The star’s daughter Apple, whom she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin, apparently was rather horrified by her mother’s post.

In the exchange that Kelly shared with her fans, it appeared that Lola had sent a screenshot of an article about Apple’s reaction to her mom’s snapshot. Lola cautioned her mom that her reaction would perhaps be similar to Apple’s if Kelly were to do something like Gwyneth did.

It looked like Lola may have ended up a bit disappointed by Kelly’s reaction though. In a burst of short replies, Kelly simply told Lola to do what she wanted, but she also noted that she does have a birthday and an Instagram page herself.

As it happens, Lola has voiced her concerns about her mother’s sexy social media uploads before. A couple of months ago, Lola referred to some “thirst trap” photos that Kelly posted of husband Mark Consuelos as “disgusting.”

By the looks of things, these types of warnings or reactions from Lola essentially spur her mom on to up the ante. The morning talk show host’s birthday is indeed coming up, as it is October 2, and it happens to be her 50th. It would not be entirely shocking to see the blond beauty to flaunt her incredible physique in some sort of racy upload in large part just to annoy her daughter.

It did not take long for Kelly’s social media followers to share their reactions to this text conversation she’d had with Lola. Nearly 25,000 people liked the post in just an hour, and more than 350 people commented too.

“Please do it!!! Daughters are meant to be embarrassed by their moms, it is a rule!!!” one fan teased.

“I freaking love you two so much!!!!!,” another fan quipped.

“Omg I’m dying laughing,” commented another fan.

“This is awesome!!! Love the dynamic,” someone else said.

Will Kelly share a similarly nude shot showcasing her sexy and exceptionally fit physique for her 50th this week? If she does, how will Lola react? Fans got a kick out of this text exchange and will be anxiously waiting to see if anything more comes of this.