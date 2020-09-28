Derek Hough Dips Kaitlyn Bristowe In Fun Pic She ‘Forced’ Him To Take 5 Years Ago

Kaitlyn Bristowe was feeling nostalgic in the most recent update shared on her social media page. The September 28 upload captured The Bachelorette star posed with Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough in a photo that she says was snapped five years ago.

As fans know, Bristowe is currently a contestant on this season of the hit ABC show while Hough is serving as a judge. In her caption, Bristowe shared that she and Hough “go way back” while joking that she’s more critical of her posture in the image since she’s been practicing. The photo captured Bristowe and Hough posed on the set of a television show where they struck a silly pose. Hough bent his knees slightly as he grabbed Bristowe around the back and “dipped” her. Bristowe was all smiles as she balanced one foot on the ground and kicked the opposite in the air. She held one arm around Hough’s neck and the opposite above his elbow.

Bristowe traded in her ballgown for something more casual, opting for a semi-sheer shirt with a patterned collar that added a feminine element to her attire. The top had short sleeves that were worn high on her arms and showed off her muscular biceps.

Bristowe teamed the look with a pair of light-wash jeans that were tight on her figure. Its high waistband accentuated her tiny frame, and they featured a capri-style cut that exposed her ankles and a tease of her black shoes. She styled her hair with a middle part, and her long tresses fell over her shoulders and back. Bristowe kept her accessories simple, wearing only a silver watch on her left wrist.

Hough sported a white top with a set of buttons near his neck and rocked a dark denim jean jacket on top. He added a pair of jeans to his lower half while completing the ensemble with brown shoes.

Since the update went live on Bristowe’s page, it has earned a ton of attention from her audience. More than 54,000 Instagrammers double-tapped the update, and 190-plus flocked to the comments section. Several raved over her darker hairstyle while many others wished her luck on the show today.

“I love the dark hair! So beautiful inside and out,” one follower raved, adding a trio of flame emoji to the end of their comment.

“You should have been partnered with him 5 years ago! Now that would have been an EPIC team!” a second Instagrammer wrote.

“Omg that doesn’t even look like you!! Love you!” a third chimed in.

“Is that really you?? I’m thinking this is Carrie Ann in this photo. And I hope your ankle is doing better, sorry that happened. Good luck tonight on Disney night,” a fourth social media user added.