‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Ridge, Liam & Finn Stage An Intervention For Steffy

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Tuesday, September 29 reveal that Steffy Forrester’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) day of reckoning has arrived. Her fate will be in her own hands after Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) organizes an intervention to get through to her, per Highlight Hollywood.

Steffy has lost control, per The Inquisitr, and she doesn’t know how to ask for help. It appears as if she’s still in denial that she has become addicted to prescription painkillers. As far as she’s concerned, she needs the drugs to be able to cope with the physical pain that she’s in. She doesn’t believe that she has become dependent on the painkillers.

Everyone was unaware of her problem until Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) came upon her while she was passed out on the couch. He struggled to wake her up and when she did eventually come to, she was clearly out of it. He then decided to take their daughter to the cabin until Steffy booked herself into a treatment program.

Steffy followed him to the Logan estate and made a scene with Hope Logan Spencer (Annika Noelle) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) present. She accused Hope of collecting other people’s children and was derisive to Brooke. As seen in the image below, Ridge also went to Brooke’s house to see Steffy. After her father arrived and refused to take her side, she pulled a knife on him. He confronted her and she broke down and fled to the cliff house.

Today on an all-new episode of #BoldandBeautiful, Ridge rushes to Steffy after Thomas reveals to him her odd behavior and strange accusation. pic.twitter.com/AnNaKnPF8I — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 24, 2020

Ridge follows Steffy and it becomes apparent that he will need to call for reinforcements. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers state that Liam and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) will come to his aid. Liam informs the doctor that his patient, and new girlfriend, are addicted to the painkillers. This comes as a shock to the young physician, but he’s willing to do whatever it takes to get through to Steffy.

So, Ridge, Liam, and Finn will stage an intervention for Steffy. They will confront her about her concerning behavior and how it’s making an impact on those around her, including Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). They don’t want to see her going down this path and want her to seek treatment.

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Steffy will reach her breaking point. When she realizes that Finn also knows about her drug dependency, she will feel ashamed. While she may still deny that she has a problem, she won’t be able to refute the hard evidence that they place before her. If she wants to be the mother that Kelly deserves, she’s going to need to take some action.