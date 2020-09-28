Kelly Gale Tosses Her Wet Bathing Suit Aside For Naked Plunge In A Swedish Bath

Swedish-born model Kelly Gale shared a tantalizing image with her 1.4 million Instagram followers on Monday morning, setting off their week to a thrilling start.

She looked breathtaking in the casual snap, which garnered nearly 45,000 likes in the first hour after it was uploaded, including one by fellow model Sailor Brinkley-Cook, daughter of supermodel Christie Brinkley.

Kelly’s caption said simply, “Sweden,” and was accompanied by the appropriate flag symbol next to a red heart. She appeared to be at a traditional Swedish bath, enjoying the gorgeous natural environment.

She was in an enclosed structure featuring light colored wood panels on one side; the other wall was thick glass through which an expansive body of water surrounded by tall pines could be viewed. A narrow wooden walkway lined the building on the outside of the enormous window.

The inside deck was made of a deep, rich mahogany, which was made darker by the dampness on surface. A rectangular hatch was cut into the thick wooden floor, giving direct access to the lake below.

Kelly appeared to be standing on the first several rungs of a ladder that dropped down into the chilly reservoir, ascending gingerly out of the cold water. There was a shiny metal handle directly in front of her, providing a little extra support for those coming in and out of the area.

The soaking wet bottoms of a light peach-colored bikini laid on the deck next to Kelly, who wore nothing but glistening droplets of water across her bare skin.

Kelly’s Instagram followers enthusiastically expressed their adoration for the stunning Victoria’s Secret Angel, flooding her page with over 300 comments at the time of this writing.

“Breaking the internet again lol,” teased photographer Jerome Duran, adding a heart-eyes emoji at the beginning.

“Think now Sweden falling in love with you,” mused a second, although it seems that Sweden, as well as the rest of the world, has loved Kelly for quite some time.

“Nothing more beautiful than a gorgeous woman in her birthday suit!” declared another fan, following their compliment with peach, flame, and heart symbols.

“Ohhhh, my such beautiful form Kelly. Saaaweeeet. Your [sic] where some of my Ancestors are from. Take Care Hun. Thanks so much for sharing this kellybellyboom,” gushed a fourth follower.

Those who elected not to put their feelings into words chose instead to string together various series of emoji expressing affection. The standard hearts, heart-eyes, and flames were prolific, with a sprinkling of star, applause, and crying symbols dotted throughout.