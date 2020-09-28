Gabby Epstein Shows Off Her Perky Derrière in Cheeky Daisy Dukes

Popular influencer Gabby Epstein kicked off the week with an Instagram update that saw her showcasing her svelte figure while striking a pose while in the dessert. The blond beauty looked comfy and sexy in a summery outfit that included a crop top and a pair of Daisy Dukes.

Gabby’s top was made from a ribbed white fabric. It was sleeveless and had a racerback design. Her shorts were faded and featured a rhinestone fringe along the fronts of the legs. They had a high waistline and the backside was super short.

The model wore her long hair parted in the middle and down in soft waves. She accessorized with a simple ring, and a pair of round sunglasses hung from one of her shorts pockets.

According to the geotag, the pictures were taken in Joshua Tree National Park in California, and the post consisted of two photos. Little of the dessert could be seen as Gabby posed on what appeared to be a parking lot between two vehicles. A small rock formation in a grassy area was visible in the distance. The sky was clear, suggesting it was a perfect day to be outside.

In the first slide, Gabby faced the camera while she lifted her shirt, showing off her taut abs. She stood with one hip cocked to the side while she gazed at the lens. The pose showed off her toned thighs.

Gabby flaunted her booty in the second fame, which captured her from behind a slight angle. The shorts put a good deal of her cheeks on display, and they appeared to be marked with the pattern of the car seat on which she sat on the way to the park. she looked over her shapely shoulder at the lens.

The post was popular among Gabby’s 2.3 million Instagram followers with more than 13,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her sharing it.

In the caption, the model made a witty comment about the marks on her butt.

Many admirers chimed in with their thoughts on her casual, yet flirty, look.

“Nice!!! Love the picture and the hair!!! Your looking Awesome as Ever too!!” one comment read.

“Barbie girl in a Barbie world. But you’re the real thang!!” quipped a second Instagram user.

“I’ve never seen someone as beautiful as you,” gushed a third fan.

“You are absolutely gorgeous and so sexy,” a fourth follower wrote.

Gabby showed off a little more skin in a post she shared last month in which she wore a skimpy yellow bikini.