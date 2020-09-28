Lindsey Vonn Drools During ‘Gross’ Dental Procedure: ‘I Got New Teeth’

Skier Lindsey Vonn shared an exceptionally-candid video of herself on Instagram, sporting a cracked tooth and drooling while she underwent a dental procedure.

Ordinarily, people who make their living in the public eye, particularly those who cultivate an attractive image and whose income is derived from sponsorship and endorsement deals, like to put their best foot forward, so to speak, when it comes to how they present themselves on social media. As such, it was a bit of an odd move for the Olympic skier to show her more vulnerable side — specifically, while she drooled during a medical procedure.

Lindsey posted a video consisting of brief clips of herself at the dentist’s office. Some readers may not want to watch the video below, as it can be uncomfortable for those who are easily made uneasy by this sort of thing.

In the first brief clip, one of her front teeth was being drilled, the piercing sound audible for all to hear, while the dentist gave words of encouragement; she captioned this clip, “How I got new teeth.” Another brief clip followed, showing the tooth being worked on now little more than a stump, while she licked it, the caption reading, “Wait, what?” A third short segment showed her lying back while a machine sucked out her saliva; this she captioned, “They ground my old ones down.” In a fourth clip, she showed herself wearing a dental gag that spread her lips apart so the dentist could access her teeth, about which she said, “I drooled a lot,” while the camera zooms in a stream of saliva exiting her mouth.

After a couple more brief clips, she eventually asked the dentist, whom she identified as Dr. Dorfman, if she “dare see” what her new mouth looked like. The doctor gave permission, and Lindsey gave a beaming smile showing off her work.

In the final clip, she showed herself fully dressed in a purple top, her hair and makeup more in keeping with a social media influencer’s Instagram shot, in which she said “I’m Lindsey Vonn, Olympic gold medalist.”

It’s not clear why Lindsey had dental work done, although in her career as a professional athlete she’s suffered multiple injuries, and it’s not unlikely that she may have damaged her teeth at some point.

In the comments, the skier’s fans are offering their well-wishes, asking why she needed the work done, and detailing their own injuries that have led to dental procedures.