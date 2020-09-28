Morgan Ketzner Showcases Her Glowing Tan While Rocking A Scanty Bikini & Cardigan On The Beach

Blond babe Morgan Ketzner returned to her Instagram account on Monday to share a steamy new photo with her adoring fans. The model flaunted her glowing, tan skin as she revealed in the caption of the post that she was headed back to Los Angeles.

In the racy pic, Morgan looked smoking hot as she rocked a scanty black and white bikini. The top featured a low-cut neckline that showed off her ample cleavage, as well as thin straps that showed off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching bottoms fit snugly around her tiny waist and rested high over her curvy hips as they accentuated her flat tummy and rock-hard abs in the process. Her muscular thighs were also on full display in the snap. She accessorized the look with a beige knitted cardigan sweater, which fell off of her shoulders.

Morgan posed on the beach with one hand on her hip and the other resting at her side. She leaned forward as she tilted her chin upward and smiled into the camera. In the background, a cloudy blue sky was visible, as well as a white sand beach. She geotagged her location as Manhattan Beach, California.

She wore her long, sandy blond hair parted in the center. The locks were styled in loose strands that fell down her back and brushed over the tops of both of her shoulders.

Morgan’s 529,000-plus followers didn’t waste any time showing their love for the post by clicking the like button more than 4,600 times with in the first hour after it was published to her account. Her admirers also flocked to the comments section to leave nearly 200 messages during that time.

“Well you certainly do tan well,” one follower wrote.

“So beautiful!! Have fun in LA!!” another stated.

“Wow… stunning pic and ur smile is lovely Morgan,” a decaled a third social media user.

“Beautiful body and beautiful face wow,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to flaunting her sun kissed bod in racy ensembles online. She’s become known for sporting sexy bathing suits, teeny tops, and tight workout gear in her pics.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Morgan recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted for a bright green strapless bikini while soaking up some sun on the beach in Cancun. That post was also a big hit among her followers. It’s raked in more than 11,000 likes and nearly 500 comments to date.