‘Lip Pioneer’ Lisa Rinna Puts Her Famous Pout To Work, Releases Lipstick Line

The reality star and entrepreneur is set to launch a line years in the making.

Lisa Rinna is putting her signature pout to work. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and entrepreneur has partnered with SEL Beauty to create a buzzy new lipstick kit, which is set to debut in November.

Rinna previously teased her makeup line last fall, but now it has finally come to fruition. The woman known for her plump lips and viral Instagram dance videos will launch her new business, Rinna Beauty, with the Lip Icon set. The three-piece set is vegan and paraben-free and will include lipstick, gloss, and liner available in three neutral shade combos with names that are all Rinna.

The luxury bundle features lipsticks with names like Troublemaker and Pucker Up, B*tch, and gloss shades that include No Filter and Dancing Queen. There’s also a liner aptly named Notice Me, which will be included in every $45 kit.

Anyone who follows Rinna on social media knows the colors are perfectly named to match her bold and carefree personality.

The packaging, which can be seen below, is sleek and stylish and includes a cute mouth logo.

In a statement, Rinna said the line is a true reflection of everything she has ever known and learned in her life, both on-screen and off. She described her new endeavor as a “true lifestyle brand.” The mom of two also revealed she was involved in the entire process and was extremely picky about the products’ consistency and texture before putting her name on it.

The actress also revealed it was a no-brainer to start out with a lip kit because she’s the self-proclaimed “lip pioneer.” The star added she is often asked what color she is wearing on her perfect pout, so it made her think that perhaps she should create her own brand.

The idea for a makeup line was more than a decade in the making. The wife of Harry Hamlin dished that she had been thinking of starting her own beauty company for nearly 15 years, and while early attempts didn’t work out, she never gave up.

The $45 price point for Rinna’s kits is in line with competitor Kylie Jenner’s two-piece Kylie Cosmetics kits which retail for about $30. Fellow Bravo star Lala Kent (Vanderpump Rules) also sells single glosses for $16 via Give Them Lala Beauty.

Fans have seen some of Rinna’s entrepreneurial ventures on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. In the past, cameras for the Bravo reality show have followed her to QVC’s studios where she promoted her clothing brand. With any luck, her makeup business will get some camera time when the show returns for its 11th season sometime in the future.

The line will expand with even more products next year. Fans can find out more at RinnaBeauty.com ahead of the November launch.